Justin Bieber Slams Rape Accusations on Twitter as 'Factually Impossible'

Over the weekend, a woman accused Canadian pop star Justin Bieber of rape back in 2014 in a Twitter post which has since been deleted. Shortly after that, another young woman came forward to make similar allegations against the singer.

Canadian musician Justin Bieber has denied allegations of sexual assault that have emerged against him on Twitter as “factually impossible” and pledged to take “legal action” to address the claims.

The woman, who self-identified as Daniella but refused to reveal her last name, published the accusations on Saturday, detailing her alleged interaction with Bieber on 9 March 2014. She said that the purported act had happened at the Four Season Hotel after an event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, while Bieber was dating Selena Gomez. According to her account of events, she was 21 years old at that time, while Bieber was 20. The tweet and the account from which it has been shared have since been deleted.

The singer rushed to dismiss these claims which went viral over the weekend.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight”, Bieber wrote on Twitter.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly”, he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement”.

Bieber then went on to argue that there was “no truth” in the woman’s story, by citing receipts, emails and photos showing that he was staying at AirBnB property during the night in question and then at the Westin hotel in Austin on 10 March, rather than the Four Seasons as was alleged.

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on the property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted”, he argued.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However, the singer did not address in his posts another claim shared by the woman named Kadi shortly after the first publication emerged online. The story, shared by an LA-based woman from her personal Twitter account alleged that she had also been raped by Bieber on 4 May 2015 at the Langham hotel.

Many netizens have since moved to dismiss her claims through online analysis of her tweets shared after the event in question. However, the 26-year-old singer himself refrained from directly addressing them.

The posts were shared briefly following allegations against American actor Ansel Elgort who was accused of sexual assaulting a woman named Gabby back in 2014. The actor dismissed the claims insisting that his relationship with the woman in question was “brief, legal and entirely consensual”.