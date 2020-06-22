Register
11:02 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Slams Rape Accusations on Twitter as 'Factually Impossible'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Sebastian Vital / Justin Bieber
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/73/1079687397_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f46ae5560be477e0506deaf84380678d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006221079687373-justin-bieber-slams-rape-accusations-on-twitter-as-factually-impossible/

    Over the weekend, a woman accused Canadian pop star Justin Bieber of rape back in 2014 in a Twitter post which has since been deleted. Shortly after that, another young woman came forward to make similar allegations against the singer.

    Canadian musician Justin Bieber has denied allegations of sexual assault that have emerged against him on Twitter as “factually impossible” and pledged to take “legal action” to address the claims.

    The woman, who self-identified as Daniella but refused to reveal her last name, published the accusations on Saturday, detailing her alleged interaction with Bieber on 9 March 2014. She said that the purported act had happened at the Four Season Hotel after an event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, while Bieber was dating Selena Gomez. According to her account of events, she was 21 years old at that time, while Bieber was 20. The tweet and the account from which it has been shared have since been deleted.

    The singer rushed to dismiss these claims which went viral over the weekend.

    “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight”, Bieber wrote on Twitter.

    “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly”, he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement”.

    Bieber then went on to argue that there was “no truth” in the woman’s story, by citing receipts, emails and photos showing that he was staying at AirBnB property during the night in question and then at the Westin hotel in Austin on 10 March, rather than the Four Seasons as was alleged.

    “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on the property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted”, he argued.

    However, the singer did not address in his posts another claim shared by the woman named Kadi shortly after the first publication emerged online. The story, shared by an LA-based woman from her personal Twitter account alleged that she had also been raped by Bieber on 4 May 2015 at the Langham hotel.

    Hailey Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original's Justin Bieber: Seasons at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
    © AFP 2020 / Alberto E. Rodriguez
    Model Hailey Bieber Gets Excited Over Pregnancy
    Many netizens have since moved to dismiss her claims through online analysis of her tweets shared after the event in question. However, the 26-year-old singer himself refrained from directly addressing them.

    The posts were shared briefly following allegations against American actor Ansel Elgort who was accused of sexual assaulting a woman named Gabby back in 2014. The actor dismissed the claims insisting that his relationship with the woman in question was “brief, legal and entirely consensual”.

    Tags:
    allegations, rape, sexual assault, Justin Bieber, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse