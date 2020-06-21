Stormy Daniels Reports 'Child Predator' Stalked Her 9-Year-Old, Claims Police Refused to Help

Stormy Daniels, formerly an adult-video star, claimed that she was Donald Trump's lover during his 2016 presidential campaign, while the president was married to his wife Melania, and received money to remain silent. The affair has been denied by Trump and his lawyers, including the lawyer who gave her the hush money.

Former adult video star and briefly US President Donald Trump's alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, tweeted that the police refused to respond to her report that her 9-year-old child had avoided being abducted by "child predator". In a series of tweets, she revealed that she was trying to report the incident and her "current passport" was not considered a valid ID, noting that she "shouldn't need any ID to report a child predator".

Daniels said that there were no updates on her incident for 24 hours. She did not specify when the attempted snatch took place.

Hey...did you know a current passport is not considered "valid ID" and the police won't even let you report an attempted kidnapping without a drivers license? Me either. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 19, 2020

I shouldn't need any ID to report a child predator...but yes, exactly. They were immensely unhelpful and 24 hours later NO UPDATE https://t.co/XzOnLuSWNz — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 19, 2020

​"I went to the police station and they wouldn't even let me speak to a detective. A f**king child predator has my address and tried to take my kid", she said, responding to followers.

Daniels tweeted that her driver's license expired on her birthday and she was not able to renew it because of social distancing.

Her nine-year-old daughter is by her ex-husband, and also former adult video actor Glendon Crain.

Daniels allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2016 during his presidential campaign and was paid hush money to remain silent about it. Trump and his lawyers have denied the event occurred. Earlier in June, Daniels raised the topic again, responding to critics who wondered "why do we care about this lawsuit anymore" and that "Trump loving cops" falsely arrested her, "abusing their power".

"You realize this is about crooked Trump loving cops falsely arresting me and abusing their power. They hurt several sex workers and POC", she tweeted.