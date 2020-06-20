Brochure on Paedophilia Pulled From German Amazon Website After RT Inquiry

The piece suggestively titled “Show Me!” sported a preface penned by late psychology professor Helmut Kentler, who was recently revealed to have sent parentless children to paedophilic foster fathers for as long as 30 years.

A German brochure on paedophilia has disappeared from the Amazon retail website after RT made an inquiry.

The team of RT Deutsch found that the German Amazon had hitherto offered for sale a “sexual education” brochure featuring revealing pictures of children.

It was titled “Show me!” and sported an introduction written by Professor Helmut Kentler (1928-2008) - who as part of a 30-year experiment infamously sent homeless children to paedophiles to be brought up by them, as the academic assumed they would make ideal parents. The paedophile foster fathers reportedly even received a regular care allowance, with the professor convinced that sexual contact between adults and children was harmless.

Here is how the professor depicted sexualised relationships between kids and adults:

“If such relationships are not discriminated against by the surroundings, then the more a grown-up feels responsible for the youngster, the more likely it will have positive effects on the development of the personality.”

The project had been kept under wraps until two of the victims came forward and shared their stories. The researchers at Hildesheim University have since been combing the files from half a century ago and conducting interviews, DW reported.

After RT Deutsch directed an inquiry to Amazon, asking for a comment on the matter, the links to the page stopped working. A company representative later thanked the RT journalist for the “tip-off” stating that they sometimes have difficulty keeping on top of everything given the huge amount of goods they sell.