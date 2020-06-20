Register
08:39 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his first annual state of the nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, 1 September 2019

    Mexican President Admits He Personally Ordered Release of El Chapo’s Son

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/30/1079283010_0:0:3198:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_7b2e4ba19781f7194b1782d6883dab99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006201079670482-mexican-president-admits-he-personally-ordered-release-of-el-chapos-son/

    The notorious drug lord’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was nabbed in October 2019, but released just a short while later after an exchange of fire between security forces and cartel gunmen wreaked havoc in Culiacá, the state of Sinaloa's capital and largest city.

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he had personally ordered the release of one of the sons of the notorious Sinaloa drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, after he was briefly detained during a military operation last year.

    López Obrador had previously said his security cabinet was the first to have called on him to let Ovidio go - a decision he said he endorsed to protect terrorised residents from being caught in the crossfire between the Mexican military and cartel henchmen.

    Friday was the first time the president publicly admitted to having himself given orders to this end.

    “So as not to put the population at risk ... I ordered that this operation be stopped and that this alleged criminal be released,” López Obrador said at a news conference.

    López Obrador added that a couple days later, Donald Trump offered to help clamp down on the cartel, but Mexico did not accept it.

    Back in October 2019, Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán only to let him go hours later, after the military men clashed with the Sinaloa cartel’s overwhelming defence, causing mayhem in Culiacán, a city that is home to a million people. 

    Throughout an hours-long siege, the cartel gunmen, who had reportedly been tipped off about the operation, put up flaming roadblocks and exchanged fire with government troops in the streets in a bid to free the son of the infamous cartel boss.

    The chaos that ensued prompted accusations that the government had simply given in to the cartel forces, increasing doubt in the president’s ability to change Mexico’s security strategy for the better.

    US Knew of Mexican Drug Kingpin El Chapo’s Plan to Break Out of Prison
    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    El Chapo's Sons Enforce COVID-19 Lockdown Measures in Cartel-Controlled Mexican City - Report

    When swearing in as a new president, Obrador vowed to curb cartel-induced violence with policies focused on relieving poverty and youth unemployment. However, according to the fresh statistics, homicides in Mexico have reached record levels during the first four months of 2020.

    Both the US, where Mexican drug dealers continue to smuggle their illicit goods, and Mexico are continuing to track down members of the notorious Sinaloa cartel, with the US seeking the extradition of El Chapo’s son Ovidio, among others.

    Last month, El Chapo's top hitman Jose Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa, known by the nickname Chino Anthrax (Chinese anthrax), was gunned down in Mexico just weeks after his release from a US prison. His boss, drug lord El Chapo, nabbed back in 2014, is currently serving a life sentence in ADX Florence – a well-known American maximum security prison.

    Related:

    Mexico Cannot Commit to Safe 'Third-Country Agreement' on Migration - Lopez Obrador
    Mexican President Obrador Faces Backlash From Human Rights Groups for Expanding Role of Military
    Number of Mexican Nationals Killed in Walmart El Paso Massacre Now 6 - President Lopez Obrador
    Tags:
    cartels, Sinaloa Cartel, drug trafficking, drugs, El Chapo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse