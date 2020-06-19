US Soldiers Airlift 'Into the Wild' Bus From Alaskan Wilderness to Prevent Tourist Deaths

An abandoned, 1940s-era bus made popular by the 1996 book “Into the Wild,” which was adapted into a film of the same name in 2007, was airlifted on Thursday from its location in the Alaskan wilderness by the Alaska Army National Guard to prevent tourists from risking their lives in an attempt to reach the vehicle.

The bus was made famous after 24-year-old hiker Christopher McCandless died of starvation inside of it in 1992 after hiking in Alaska with minimal supplies. McCandless used the bus for shelter until his death, and his body was eventually found inside the vehicle by a hunter in September of that year.

Inspired by McCandless’ story, author Jon Krakauer published “Into The Wild,” a biography about the hiker’s life. The bus, which was still located outside the Denali National Park in Alaska prior to Thursday, was a popular tourist destination for hikers, some who even died as they attempted to reach the site.

Prior to the Thursday removal, the vehicle had been at the center of many discussions by the local communities calling for the bus to either be destroyed or removed entirely to prevent further injuries or fatalities.

According to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, at least 15 search operations related to the bus have been completed in the state since 2009. Dozens of tourists have been rescued from the area, according to local officials, and at least two tourists have died in that location, Military.com reported.

"The department initially reached out to us with the goal of reducing the number of search-and-rescue cases that resulted from folks trying to reach the bus who may not necessarily be fully prepared for the trip," Maj. Zachary Miller, an executive officer with the 207th Aviation Regiment’s 1st Battalion and the main pilot for the bus extraction, said in a Friday news release by the Alaska National Guard.

"Certainly, Alaska's landscape can be treacherous in many areas of the state, but the bus's proximity to these rivers is what makes it particularly dangerous."

The bus was located on the so-called Stampede Trail, which is west of the Teklanika River, whose raging water was what prevented McCandless from leaving the area, ultimately forcing him to take refuge in the bus. Since McCandless’ death, many hikers in search of the site have suffered injuries while attempting to pass the Teklanika River.

"After studying the issue closely, weighing many factors and considering a variety of alternatives, we decided it was best to remove the bus from its location on the Stampede Trail," added Corri A. Feige, commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources.

“We're fortunate the Alaska Army National Guard could do the job as a training mission to practice airlifting vehicles, at no cost to the public or additional cost to the state."

The bus was extracted by a dozen Alaska Army National Guard soldiers. The mission was called “Operation Yutan,” in reference to the vehicle’s past owner, Yutan Construction. The soldiers cut holes in the bus’s roof and floor and then connected chain kits to the frame to remove it with a CH-47 Chinook, a heavylift helicopter.

According to the Friday release, the soldiers “ensured the safekeeping and safe transportation of a suitcase that holds sentimental value to the McCandless family.”

State officials have yet to reveal where the bus’s next home will be, although they are currently in discussions to determine a safe location.