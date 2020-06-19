Register
08:13 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 8, 2015

    Deutsche Bank: Supervolcano Eruption or Worse-Than-COVID Plague Will Likely Hit Us Over 10 Years

    © REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 00
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006191079660408-deutsche-bank-supervolcano-eruption-or-worse-than-covid-plague-will-likely-hit-us-over-10-years/

    The risks report by a major bank has predicted at least four biblical-like cataclysms that may befall our planet, with the fallout likely to be worse than the continuing coronavirus healthcare crisis.

    There is a high probability that a major disaster could strike the world within the next 10 years, new research by a top international financial institution, Deutsche Bank, has predicted, as cited by the Daily Star, putting a staggering 33 percent chance stake on the forecast.

    The latter centres around the possibility of four biblical-level disasters befalling the world - a massive killer flu pandemic wiping out two million people, a supervolcano eruption, a major solar flare from the Sun, or even World War 3.

    The authors of the report believe any of these could lead to total chaos in global infrastructure. For instance, if a solar flare like the one reported 150 years ago hit, it could arguably render major infrastructure, like electrical grids, satellite networks, and the internet inoperable. The 1859 solar storm referred to as the Carrington Event, the strongest on record, set auroras flaring as far south as Cuba, and caused telegraph lines across North America to fail.

    Among the other examples cited are the remote Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland which shut down almost all European air space in 2010, and the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which affected average temperatures around the world for the subsequent two years.

    "There could be major power outages as electrical power grids are disrupted, which in turn would have knock-on effects throughout the economy as critical infrastructure is unable to be run properly", the report says, adding the stakes of the chilling scenario will be even higher in the next 20 years - an additional 56% chance of some catastrophe hitting the planet.

    "Communications would be disrupted, many payment systems would be dysfunctional, and GPS satellites would face extensive interference, to the detriment of all the individuals and industries that rely on accurate location services, not least aircraft", the forecast goes on, warning that numerous lives would be lost if medical and social care fell victim to the cataclysms.

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Why CBO Forecast of US Economy’s Multi-Trillion Losses Due to COVID-19 May be Irrelevant

    Deutsche Bank, which carried out the research on behalf of their clients, said: "Before COVID-19 occurred, Madhav et al estimated there was an annual probability of 2% that an influenza pandemic will cause 2.2 million pneumonia and influenza deaths or more globally". Citing the example of the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, which brought about a pervasive recession, the bank concluded that a “more serious pandemic could be even more catastrophic".

    The worrisome forecast came as the whole world, which has hitherto been shut down due to the sweeping coronavirus pandemic, has embarked on easing most restrictions, with air travel unfreezing, along with parks, schools, and other public spots reopening.

    Related:

    Deutsche Bank Declines Democrats’ Request to Provide Details About Interactions With Trump – Report
    US Supreme Court Halts Ruling on Trump's Deutsche Bank Financial Records Handover to Congress
    Deutsche Bank Predicts 'Immunity Passports' for Travel in COVID-19’s Wake – Reports
    Tags:
    prediction, Deutsche Bank, forecast, disaster, nature
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse