Trump's Florida Golf Club Seeks Rent Relief Over COVID-19-Induced Financial Setbacks

Trump first leased the land for the private club more than two decades ago.
Trump International Golf Club Director of Finance Ed Raymundo said in a June 5 letter that was obtained by The Palm Beach Post that the county’s order closing parks and golf courses on March 25 aligned with the club’s busiest season. Raymundo also asked about rent relief on March 25.
“This mandate has resulted in the cancellation of events and forced the Club to close many of its amenities leaving limited services available to our members,” Raymundo wrote in the letter.
“In addition, with many New York based members, the Governor’s most recent order requiring individuals traveling from the tri-state area to self-quarantine further hampers our operation. Your direction in this is greatly appreciated,” Raymundo added.
The Palm Beach County Commission has deferred rent to other businesses that operate at county-owned parks and buildings such as coffee shops, according to the Palm Beach Post. The county has not yet responded to Raymundo’s request, according to ABC News.
The course is about five miles away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
