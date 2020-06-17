Heartache & Shock on Social Media Over Death of K-Pop Idol Yohan of TST

The South Korean boy band TST was formed by JSL Company in 2017 and since then accumulated hundreds of thousands of views online and a mass fan base all over the world.
Yohan’s fans rushed to social media to voice their grief at the passing of their favourite vocalist.
He passed away so young. Although I don't know Yohan like you may, the news still hurts bad. My condolences to his family, friends, fellow members, the fandom, the people who loved him, and all who are mourning. Rest in peace. 🕊 #Yohan #TST pic.twitter.com/ju7S1EiWBJ— mrdsl (@mrkrdsl) June 17, 2020
TST’s (Top Secret’s) Yohan has passed away at 28.— NOT BY THE MOON-DYE (@SKhan3_7) June 17, 2020
The news broke on the morning of June 16, although the cause of death has not been revealed.
My deepest condolences go out to Yohan’s family, friends, and fans.#RIPYOHAN #TST @FS7_official pic.twitter.com/jRuACGNVZE
Honestly I don't know what to say.. I'm still in shock. My heart is aching so much. He was such a wonderful artist and person and I'm gonna miss him so much. I love you forever Yohan. R.I.P 🌹🕊 #Yohan #TST pic.twitter.com/A4C2ujfK58— Marte-Desirée_말테-데시레 (@EvigeGamer) June 17, 2020
Yohan has been recently active on social media, with his last Instagram post appearing on 31 May, showing the singer in different locations and captioned with "I want to travel."
The band's agency issued a statement, in which it expressed sadness over the news and called on the media to "refrain from spreading rumours and speculation on Yohan’s cause of death."
Yohan gained popularity globally, alongside his bandmates Ain, K, Wooyoung, Junghoon and Yonghyun, as well as Kyeongha with hits She, Mind Control, Love Story, Paradise and Wake Up.
