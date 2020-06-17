Register
10:18 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canadian professor of psychology and public thinker Jordan Peterson

    ‘Myriad of Fatal Errors': Jordan Peterson Re-Enters Limelight Ripping Political Correctness

    © Photo : Instagram/Jordan Peterson
    Society
    Get short URL
    890
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/92/1078829246_0:188:2000:1313_1200x675_80_0_0_5625d61cf10c2790711226b7f38cabc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006171079637695-myriad-of-fatal-errors-jordan-peterson-re-enters-limelight-ripping-political-correctness/

    The Canadian professor, renowned for his conservative views on a bulk of life values, hasn't been online much in recent months, even as almost the entire world has been confined to the four walls of apartments and houses due to the corona healthcare crisis.

    Jordan Peterson has returned to the spotlight after a several-month absence due to health issues, adding an update to his personal website, to the great joy of fans.

    In a new post on his website, Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson has warned of the pitfalls of political correctness, regarding the dangerous effects it is having in universities and on fundamental academic research.

    To illustrate his viewpoint, he turns to the examples of several educational institutions, writing at length:

    "I have observed the colleges and universities of the Western world devour themselves in a myriad of fatal errors over the last two decades, and take little pleasure in seeing what I knew was inevitably coming manifest itself in an increasingly comprehensive manner". He further notes that with this in mind, "the catastrophic failures of process and aim" were in no way hidden from the public view by the said institutions.

    Among the those he mentions are Brock University and the scientific journal Angewandte Chemie, pointing out how honoured chemistry professor Dr Tomas Hudlicky ended up in other academics’ and netizens’ crosshairs for a paper on the discipline of organic synthesis published in Angewandte Chemie. The backlash came in response to an excerpt of the 4,000-word document where he talks about opportunity based on merit as opposed to personal identification.

    Jordan Peterson
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    ‘Always Listen to Grandpa’: Fans Hooray News About Dr Jordan Peterson’s Newborn Grandchild

    Peterson proceeds to ponder on the landing page of the Department of Physics at McGill University which, he suggests, focuses on something much more than just physics.

    "The second-most visually evident active link is the ‘McGill Physics Community Statement Against Racism’—and, if this is not sufficient proof of the upstanding moral quality of that ‘community’ there is also an active link to an ‘Equity Diversity and Inclusion’ page in the centre of the main menu bar of the page", writes Peterson, adding the timing of the statement raises no fewer questions:

    "It is also perhaps not out of place (2) to voice a certain skepticism with regard to the timing of this oh-so-very-properly-moral statement and note that if it required the unfortunate death of one George Floyd to motivate its appearance it is either inexcusably opportunistic or a classic case of closing the barn door once the cattle had already made their disappearance".

    Calling the tendency "unchecked", Peterson insists it poses a grave danger to the "integrity" of these STEM fields. He goes on to appeal to academics, warning "scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians" against making mistakes:

    "Your famous immunity to political concerns will not protect you against what is coming fast over the next five or so years: wake up, pay attention, or perish, along with your legacy", he calls emotionally.

    Peterson argues that the latter will be "swept aside with little caution by those who regard the very axioms of your field as intolerable truly because of the difficulty in comprehending them and considered publicly as unacceptably exclusionary, unitary, and unconcerned with sociological ‘realities'".

    Jordan Peterson, author of the bestselling "12 Rules for Life", turned 58 on Friday, prompting his army of fans to wish him all the best online, especially since he is known to have of late been battling a strong physical addiction to the prescription drug benzodiazepine.

    Peterson, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto and widely deemed as an absolute life guru, made headlines with his YouTube videos several years ago after criticising Canadian legislation stipulating the use of gender-neutral pronouns in relation to people who do not strictly identify with binary categories.

    Many knocked Peterson's conservative position at that time, but it also appeared to strike a chord with quite a lot of people, who are now impatiently waiting for his new book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life", a follow-up to the first, to hit store shelves.

    Related:

    Dave Rubin Reveals to Ben Shapiro What He’s Learnt From Jordan Peterson
    'The Most Difficult Year': Jordan Peterson Celebrates His Birthday
    'King of Sting' Coyote Peterson Assures 'Murder Hornets' Unlikely to Spread Across US
    Tags:
    online, website, political correctness, Jordan Peterson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse