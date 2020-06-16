Register
19:02 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Toilet

    Close the Lid: Flushing Toilets Can Release Cloud of Infectious COVID-19 Aerosols

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/53/1076515334_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_59535764628a557cf363888a825f8b8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006161079633813-close-the-lid--flushing-toilets-can-release-cloud-of-infectious-covid-19-aerosols/

    As if there weren’t enough things to be mindful of during the global COVID-19 pandemic, emerging research suggests that people also need to be aware of potentially being exposed to the disease through aerosol droplets that linger in the air after they flush the toilet.

    A new study published Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids that models the movement of aerosol particles during flushing found that the centrifugal force can elevate anywhere between 40% and 60% of those particles above the toilet seat. The study called the simulation results “alarming,” noting that a “massive upward transport of virus particles is observed” which could lead to “large-scale virus spread.”

    Even though the novel coronavirus is typically found in the cells of the lung and upper respiratory tract, it can also attach to cell receptors in the small intestine and can cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting in some patients. Researchers have also found virus particles in patients’ feces, as well as on toilets and sinks in hospital rooms. However, lab experiments have suggested that such traces of the virus are less infectious than ones that are released by coughing.

    “The aerosols generated by toilets are something that we’ve kind of known about for a while, but many people have taken for granted,” Joshua L. Santarpia, a professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who was not involved in the research, told the New York Times. “This study adds a lot of the evidence that everyone needs in order to take better action.”

    Aerosolized particles also linger longer in bathrooms that are poorly ventilated. Bathroom doorknobs and faucets can also be contaminated with viral particles.

    Despite the alarming findings, co-author of the study Ji-Xiang Wang has an easy method to prevent the virus from spreading through aerosolized clouds.

    “Close the lid first and then trigger the flushing process,” Wang noted. However, this is not always possible in public bathrooms, as the toilets may not have lids. Wang also recommends washing your hands frequently and carefully, especially if you are using a public bathroom. Not touching your face and keeping your mask on in the restroom could also prevent exposure to the virus.

    Santarpia also pointed out to the Times that the study could present a novel way to keep track of COVID-19 clusters.

    “You could simply monitor samples from a shared bathroom on a daily basis. And if something were to come up positive, you could then go look at everyone who was there and who they had contact with, rather than testing everybody all the time,” Santarpia noted.

    Related:

    French Сourt Receives 84 Complaints Over Government's Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Being Hospitalised
    Norway Wary as China Stifles Salmon Exports Over COVID-19 Fears
    Finland Lifts State of Emergency, Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
    UK Jobless Claims Surge by More Than Half a Million in May Amid COVID-19 Fallout
    Tags:
    study, toilet, Aerosols, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse