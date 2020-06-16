US First Lady Starts Children's Art Project Dedicated to 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote

Slovenian-American former model, businesswoman, and current first lady of the United States, Melania Trump has been known for focusing on young people's well-being, advocating against cyberbullying, and drug (particularly opioid) use.

Melania Trump, the US first lady, has announced she will start a youth engagement project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.

Titled Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage, the exhibit will celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, according to the official website.

"For decades, women leaders lobbied, marched, and protested for equality and their right to vote in the United States. It is my hope that this project will both support and expand the important conversations taking place on equality and the impact of peaceful protests, while encouraging children to engage in the history behind this consequential movement in their own home states", Melania Trump said.

Mrs ​Trump also stressed the necessity of peaceful protests, as well as talks about equality, using the suffragette movement as an example.

​According to the official website, one piece of selected work by a student from each of the 50 states and US territories will be included in the display at the White House.

On 18 August 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified, granting American women the right to vote, a right known as women’s suffrage. This amendment ended almost a century of protest launched on a national level with the Seneca Falls Convention organised by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott in 1848. Stanton and Mott, along with Susan B. Anthony and other activists raised public awareness and lobbied the government to grant voting rights to women.