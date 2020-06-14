Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Advised to Beef Up Security for Possible Stalker Drone Invasion

As people trying to steal a glimpse of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle apparently begin to adopt increasingly sophisticated measures to accomplish their goal, one photographer suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should probably implement appropriate countermeasures, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, Harry and Meghan notified LAPD of a "number of drone fly-bys" that occurred since their move to a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to their movie producer friend Tyler Berry.
A veteran LA photographer named Mark Karloff pointed out that one drone, likely operated by a "rogue photographer", even managed to get close enough to "try and snap Meghan sunbathing".
Karloff warned, however, that the couple might become a target of a stalker, and that they should take necessary precautions.
"They could definitely set up cameras, if they catch the drone, if they actually physically have the drone or somehow find the drone, they could find out", he told the newspaper.
The photographer noted that even the US Federal Aviation Administration's awareness of drone operators' actions might not be enough to deter a stalker from doing their thing.
"Because where the hell is the position? It's pretty accessible for flying a drone", Karloff explained. "And anybody could just put that thing up there and roam around the house. "It's illegal, you get the drone taken away and I would expect Harry and Meghan would probably prosecute as much as they could".
