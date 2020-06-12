Register
20:24 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Torrance, California, resident is caught on two videos initiating threatening, racially-charged verbal attacks against Asian parkgoers.

    ‘You Are So F**ked’: Probe Launched After US Woman Verbally Threatens Asian Parkgoers - Videos

    Screenshot/Asians Never Die
    Society
    Get short URL
    536
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/73/1079597331_0:12:1468:838_1200x675_80_0_0_9f06680c6e8fe5b8c4b0bae85d119911.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006121079597468-you-are-so-fked-probe-launched-after-us-woman-verbally-threatens-asian-parkgoers---video/

    Newly surfaced cellphone footage has prompted police in Torrance, California, to launch an investigation into a local woman after she was filmed on two separate occasions this week launching threatening and racially-charged verbal attacks on Asian parkgoers.

    Video of the more recent of the two altercations emerged on Thursday and captured the woman mid-rant against an Asian man who was at the Charles H. Wilson Park with his 11-year-old and 2-year-old sons. 

    The incident unfolded Wednesday at the recreational area’s designated parking lot after the man questioned whether or not the woman made a racist comment toward him.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Comedy✖️Culture✖️Community (@asiansneverdie) on

    “You know what, I am not a racist person. But you know what, you need to go home,” she says as a smile appears to grow on her face. “Go home. I don’t care about your Facebook or your video.”

    “Do you know how many people can’t stand you being here? You play games. We don’t play games … I play games where you get f**ked to death,” she continues. 

    At this point in the recording, the verbally-attacked parkgoer then exits his car to record the woman’s front license plate, a move which prompts the woman to say that she’s going to call the police before she begins to use a mock Asian accent. 

    “You understand me now, China man,” the woman says without a hint of hesitation. 

    It’s not until several remarks later that the woman then begins to complain about the man’s driving, saying he’s parked much too close to her vehicle; however, it’s worth noting that video shows the woman is the one who actually parked on the painted lines as opposed to within a designated spot.

    “You getting f**ked. You are so f**ked. You’re going to get f**ked, your kids are going to get f**ked. This is my country,” she continues as the man urges her to be more respectful and get educated. “You know what? You are nothing.”

    Speaking to local news station KTLA, the parkgoer said that he was most disturbed by the fact that the woman decided to unleash her rant against him when he was with his children.

    “In 2020, no one should be hearing these kinds of racial slurs,” he said, stressing that minors “need to be protected” from such offensive language.

    Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only racially-insensitive encounter involving the woman that unfolded that same day at the park. Video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday captured her going after an Asian woman who was exercising on a staircase at the park.

    The second altercation reportedly took place some 30 minutes prior to the parking lot confrontation and only started after the woman appeared to intentionally walk into the woman who was exercising. Seconds after the Asian woman yells out “Jesus,” the unidentified woman goes into a full-blown rant.

    “Hey, listen to me, we don’t play games anymore. Next time you ever talk to me like that, you’re going to get your a** kicked by my family, and they’re going to f**k you up,” she says. “Get the f**k out of this world. Get the f**k out of this state. Go back to whatever f**king Asian country you belong in, you little f**king b***h.”

    “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here … don’t you ever say ‘oh Jesus’ to me when I want to use the stairs,” she adds.

    After having seen the Wednesday recording, Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey condemned the woman’s behavior and offensive remarks toward the peaceful parkgoers, telling ABC7 that  “conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated."

    Shockingly, those two incidents are not the only ones that have involved the yet-to-be identified offender. After reports began airing about the woman’s outbursts, local resident Kayceelyn Salminoa recognized the woman in the videos and revealed that she too had been in an altercation with her.

    “That’s a voice you don’t forget, that’s a face you don’t forget, especially what she had done to me,” Salminoa told KTLA. 

    Recalling events that took place last October, Salminoa said that the woman in the videos had physically attacked her after Salminoa intervened in a similar rant the woman was launching against a cleaning woman. The woman reportedly shoved Salminoa onto the ground and then grabbed her hair and repeatedly pushed her down after Salminoa attempted to pick herself up.

    Salminoa tweeted Wednesday that she filed a police report at the time of the incident, but that nothing had ever come of it. Officials have since indicated that both of the Wednesday incidents are being investigated.

    Related:

    Video: Former NFL Star Livestreams Profane Rant at Ex-Girlfriend, Police Over Custody Issue
    'Worrying Obsession': Netizens Weigh in on Piers Morgan's 'Cheshire Cat' Rant at Meghan Markle
    Online Petition Demands Tearing Down Famous Uncle Sam Billboard Over 'Racist, Offensive Statements'
    Ex-Trumpist Ann Coulter Trashed Online as She Rips 'Disloyal Actual Retard' Trump in Twitter Rant
    ‘We’re Not Serving You’: US Woman Slapped for Attacking Shoppers in ‘Go Back to Mexico’ Rant - Video
    Tags:
    Racially-Charged Comment, US, Asians, Investigation, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse