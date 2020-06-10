RT Extends Submission Deadline for 2020 Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards

"RT extends the deadline for entries for the 2020 Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards, an annual international competition that recognises the best journalism from conflict zones, until June 30. The competition, now in its third year, was established in honour of RT Arabic freelancer, Khaled Alkhateb, who died reporting from the frontlines in Syria", the channel said.
RT extends deadline for 2020 Khaled Alkhateb awards for war journalism until June 30— RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/WwZqXtDLdV pic.twitter.com/caTWiqS3Zv
Submissions are accepted internationally in three categories: best written journalism, best video journalism in long form and best video journalism in short form. The winners will be declared on 30 July, the date of Alkhateb's killing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in April 2018 the executive order on awarding him with a medal for courage posthumously.
All comments
Show new comments (0)