Register
17:29 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    DNA Testing May Solve Decades-Old Mystery of Dead Sea Scrolls, Scientists Claim

    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/05/1077990554_0:199:3170:1983_1200x675_80_0_0_c4fe319ff7136a20616df5231d670017.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006091079566960-dna-testing-may-solve-decades-old-mystery-of-dead-sea-scrolls-scientists-claim/

    The scrolls are considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries ever made. The 25,000 fragments contain copies of certain books from the Hebrew Bible as well as astronomical texts, calendars, community rules, and even the whereabouts of hidden treasure. The main problem is that they are disintegrated…

    A team of scientists from Tel Aviv University says that DNA testing could provide an answer to a decades-old mystery of the Dead Sea Scrolls that archaeologists have been desperately trying to solve. Ever since the texts were found in the middle of the 20th century, researchers have been trying to connect the pieces in the same way that one assembles a puzzle in order to be able to read the full text. This is an extremely laborious task, not only because scientists have to go through all 25,000 pieces, but also because mistakenly connecting two fragments could drastically alter the interpretation of the text.

    Since most of the texts were written on animal skin, the new study proposes piecing them together by using the DNA from the skin. "We hypothesised that if skins from diverse types of animals were used for the preparation of different scrolls, then species identification could allow primary sorting of related fragments", said Professor Ohed Rechavi of Tel Aviv University and the lead author of the study, which was conducted over more than seven years. The findings of the research were published on 2 June in the journal Cell.

    A fragment from the Dead Sea Scrolls that underwent genetic sampling to shed light on the 2,000-year-old biblical trove is shown to Reuters at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) laboratory in Jerusalem June 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    A fragment from the Dead Sea Scrolls that underwent genetic sampling to shed light on the 2,000-year-old biblical trove is shown to Reuters at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) laboratory in Jerusalem June 2, 2020

    The researchers were able to extract genetic material from 26 scroll fragments. They say that most of the Dead Sea Scrolls were written on sheep skin, although some were made of goat and cow skin. The latter detail surprised the researchers, as the Judean desert, where some of the scrolls were found, is not the best place to raise cattle. The scientists say that the scrolls made of cowhide may have come from somewhere else.

    "We can't tell exactly where the foreign scrolls originated, but we can tell, owing to the DNA analyses, that it was somewhere outside the Judean desert", said Professor Rechavi.

    Holiday makers take a boat tour on the Nile River past the Great Pyramids, in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Mythical Ancient Egyptian City Spotted Beneath Nile ‘Surpassed Scientists’ Wildest Expectations’, Documentary Reveals

    Thanks to DNA testing, the scientists were able to identify a mistake that had been made earlier. One scroll containing text from the Book of Jeremiah, which the scientists thought was part of a single manuscript, actually turned out to be part of another that also contained text from the same prophetic book.

    "Analysis of the text found on these Jeremiah pieces suggests that they not only belong to different scrolls, they also represent different versions of the prophetic book", Professor Noam Mizrahi, co-author of the study, told National Geographic. "The fact that the scrolls that are most divergent textually are also made of a different animal species is indicative that they originate at a different provenance".

    The researchers say that different versions of the same book mean that ancient Jewish texts were subject to reinterpretation and revision.

    Tags:
    archaeology, Tel Aviv University, Dead Sea Scrolls, DNA testing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse