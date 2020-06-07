Russian Billionare Abramovich Buys Munch's 'The Scream' For $120 Mln, Reports Claim

'The Scream' is an iconic painting created by Norwegian expressionist Edvard Munch, depicting a desperate human appearing to howl in pain, and is considered to be one of the most profound artistic symbols of anguish and anxiety in art. Munch painted four versions of the famous painting, two in paint and two in pastel.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has purchased Edvard Munch's 'The Scream' for an estimated $120 million, Russian media reported Sunday, citing Telegram channel Sotheby's life. Sotheby's is one of the world's oldest and most prominent brokers of art, jewelry and real estate.

According to reports, "The Scream" bought by Abramovich, is one of the four pieces in the series, the only one in a private collection.

The bidding started at $50 million, according to reports, cutting the number of participants from seven to one in fifteen minutes. The auction reportedly took place on 2 May in New York. Abramovich was reported to have participated anonymously via telephone.

One of the most iconic paintings in the world, The Scream series, created in the period from 1893 to 1910, depicts a man on a bridge on a red background desperately screaming at the viewer.

The reported deal has made the painting's purchase one of the most expensive in history, and Sotheby's plans to invest the money in building a new museum, hotel and art center in Norway.

Previously, the record for the most expensive work of art sold is $450.3 for 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci (c. 1500), which was sold by Russian Dmitry Rybolovlev to Saudi royal family member Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud on November 15, 2017, through Christie's of New York.

Roman Abramovich is ranked seventh in a list of the wealthiest Russians.