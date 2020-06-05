Kim Kardashian Mulling Spending 'Time Apart' From Kanye Due to Lockdown Quarrels, Insider Suggests

Register
    Reports have recently emerged that the lockdown hasn’t exactly been all sweetness and light for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her musician husband Kanye West, as they’ve had trouble finding some peace at their California mansion while balancing parental duties for their four children at home. But will this lead them to splitsville?

    Divorce is not an option for Kim Kardashian, who has already gone through this traumatic experience two times, an insider familiar with the matter told The Sun. According to the report, the 39-year-old celebrity and her star husband Kanye West have been experiencing difficulties during the lockdown and might now even move to separate houses in order to save their marriage.

    "Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce”, the source shared.

    At the end of April, news emerged that the Jesus is King musician and his model wife were "arguing and at each other's throats" during self-isolation in their LA home and had even been staying "at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil". But friends of the actress don't believe the issue will end in divorce.

    "The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable", the insider told the outlet. "What I think will happen is they’ll spend time apart in different houses - but not divorce".

    The couple's issues reportedly started because Kardashian was dissatisfied with her husband not helping enough with their four kids - North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm – devoting most of his attention to his Yeezy sneaker line. Handling four children on her own for such a long time was apparently too much for the celebrity, sparking family quarrels. In order to "give Kim a break", the rapper took their little ones to his Wyoming ranch last month.

    The gesture apparently worked, as the couple soon reunited to celebrate their wedding anniversary, with Kim captioning an Instagram post featuring her kissing her husband with a sweet message "6 years down; forever to go until the end".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

    "She considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success - she's the only sister who is married and thinks of herself and Kanye as a power couple", the source added.

    Kim Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas, who filed for divorce three years after their 2003 ceremony. The TV beauty then tied the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, but their marriage did not last long either. Their divorce was surrounded by widespread media attention, because Kim had already started dating Kanye West, while still officially tied to Humphries. The couple got married in Italy in 2014, after Kim having already given birth to their oldest daughter North.   

    Tags:
    California, coronavirus, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, United States
