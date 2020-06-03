Register
    Couples Not Quarantining Together Should Wear Masks During Sex, Researchers Say

    Patient resources published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month by Harvard University researchers suggested that sexual partners who are not quarantining together should wear face masks that cover their noses and mouths during sex.

    The guide also advises couples not to kiss on the mouth to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    “On the basis of existing data, it appears all forms of in-person sexual contact carry risk for viral transmission, because the virus is readily transmitted by aerosols and fomites. This has resulted in broad guidance regarding physical distancing, with substantial implications for sexual well-being,” the study’s abstract reads.

    “Given the important role of sexuality in most people's lives, health care providers (HCPs) should consider counseling patients on this topic whenever possible. This is an unprecedented and stressful time for HCPs; facilitating brief conversations and referrals to relevant resources can help patients maintain sexual wellness amid the pandemic.”

    In a table outlining safe sexual practices during the pandemic, researchers also advise that people reduce the number of sexual partners and avoid kissing and other sexual behaviors “with a risk for fecal-oral transmission or that involve semen or urine.”

    In addition, the researchers advise people to shower before and after intercourse and clean the “physical space with soap or alcohol wipes.”

    “For some patients, complete abstinence from in-person sexual activity is not an achievable goal,” Jack Turban, the study's lead researcher, told the Business Insider. “In these situations, having sex with persons with whom they are self-quarantining is the safest approach.”

    The latest study comes after the UK recently announced new coronavirus regulations that make it illegal to have sex with anyone who doesn’t live in your home.

