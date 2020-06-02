Creepy Crawly: Thousands-Strong Army of Caterpillars Forces Woman Out of Her House

Hordes of caterpillars have invaded a woman’s home in Yasothon, north-eastern Thailand, forcing her out, as follows from a jaw-dropping video published by Newsflare.
Footage from 26 May features the dark black creatures wriggling along all around on the floor.
Caterpillars by the million cause Yasothon householder to consider moving! https://t.co/FNrM4miLDW #ThailandNews #thailand pic.twitter.com/VWdTA3a1lx— Thaivisa.com News - The Nation (@NewsThaivisa) May 26, 2020
Having first noticed them, 66-year-old Thai woman Samang Chandarak thought it was no big deal, attempting to sweep the bugs away for five days straight, but gave in as she saw how overwhelmingly quickly they were multiplying.
"I started to notice the army of them crawling into my house so I swept them into a dustpan and poured it away from the house”, the woman recounted, as cited by Newsflare.
"However, the following day hundreds more returned. I have been dealing with them for four days and they don't stop coming”, she went on, complaining that strong insecticides provided by the community authorities didn’t help either, which she personally takes as a clear signal that she has to move out of the place.
The caterpillars have been ravenous, demolishing on average 8 nettles a day! (The nettle patch near the house has really shrunk 😂)— Michael English (@ScienceSkink) May 17, 2020
The caterpillars are getting close to the pupation stage, many have gotten really fat and soon they'll be searching for a place to change. pic.twitter.com/9Aut1xteQs
