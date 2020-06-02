We Love You 3270: Fans Support BLACKPINK's Lisa Over Artist Being Scammed by Her Own Manager

Ahead of an announced comeback, it was revealed that a member of the girl group had been swindled out of 1 billion won by a former employee of her agency.

Blinks - fans of BLACKPINK - are trending the hashtag #Weloveyou3270 worldwide to support one of the members of the K-pop girl group, Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban), amid news that the artist fell victim to fraud. The hashtag is a reference to her B-day as well as the song "I Love You 3000" by Stephanie Poetri.

On the 2 June, YG Entertainment, which is in charge of the management of BLACKPINK confirmed stories about Lisa, being scammed by one of the agency's employees.

The agency stated that Lisa's former manager had received money from her for real estate and then gambled away 1 billion won (approximately $816,000) given to him for this purpose. YG Entertainment apologised for worrying fans and reassured them that the manager had left the company and agreed to reimburse the sum, as well as committed to taking preventive measures so this doesn't happen again.

Blinks, who have already been disappointed by YG Entertainment rushed to Twitter to express their concerns once again and to support their idol.

​Lisa and the three other members of BLACKPINK are gearing up for a comeback and have released a successful collaboration with Lady Gaga, reaching top spots on the iTunes charts of 57 countries within the first 24 hours.