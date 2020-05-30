Prince Harry's Ex Reportedly Reveals Her Fear of 'It Girl' Label

English actress and model Cressida Bonas has recently revealed some details about her life following the end of her relationship with Prince Harry, The Daily Telegraph (Sydney) reports.
According to the newspaper, Cressida split with Harry due to her not being prepared to face "the kind of searing scrutiny which pushed Prince Harry and Meghan to sensationally quit as senior royals".
"I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much," she said. "And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don’t want."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The actress also lamented about having to deal with the “it girl” label that was slapped onto her.
"I think terms like that are very narrow-minded. I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way," she remarked.
And as Cressida explained, it was dealing with her fears that had helped her move her life forward.
"The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect … I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life," she said, with the newspaper suggesting that she was "hinting at what could have been her public life had she married into the British Royal family".
Cressida Bonas was introduced to Prince Harry in 2012 by his cousin, Princess Eugenie; their amicable separation was reported by media in 2014.
All comments
Show new comments (0)