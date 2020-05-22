'No Disrespect' Drake Says After He Brands Kylie Jenner a 'Side Piece' in Unreleased Track

Canadian rapper Drake sent some shockwaves around social media after his late Wednesday night live on Instagram featured some of his unreleased music in collaboration with American musician Future. Some of the revealed tracks were, let’s say, pretty controversial.

It probably was not the best morning for Drake after his old song calling world’s youngest billionaire and rumoured lover Kylie Jenner a “side piece” – a term often used to describe a mistress – made the rounds on social media. The Canadian star rushed to address the scandal on his Instagram, where he bluntly stated that the leaked track was three-years-old and should not have been released at all. Drake also said that the last thing he wanted to do was to offend any of his friends.

“Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day”, the rapper wrote.

© Blogger photo. Instagram/@champagnepapi Drake screenshot

The track, composed in collaboration with rapper Future, was unleashed on Wednesday night and made references not only to tv star Kylie Jenner, but also to her sister Kendal and model Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies”, the rappers proclaimed in a track.

Another line added: “yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in' Gigis”.

22-year-old Kylie Jenner did not comment on the rapper’s revelation but posted a seductive all-in-white Instagram selfie, captioning it “in love with a fantasy”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram in love with a fantasy ☁️🤍🤍👼🏼🦋 Публикация от Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) 21 Май 2020 в 7:44 PDT

To add to the controversy, the two were rumoured to be involved last year, after Jenner attended the rapper’s birthday shortly following the split from her on/off boyfriend Travis Scott. While the cosmetics mogul is now said to be back on track towards mending relationship with the father of her daughter, Drake might also be busy sending some more apologies to all the people he unintentionally offended with his sharp lyrics.