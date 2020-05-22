University of California Cancels ACT, SAT Standard Tests For Undergraduate Applicants

The University of California's board decision confirms that there will be no ACT/SAT requirement for freshman applicants until autumn 2024, according to the statement made by UC President Janet Napolitano.
“Today’s decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions. We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC", Napolitano said.
The UC also envisaged changes in upcoming years, teasing that for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, UC institutions will be “test-blind". However, the test results can still be useful for course placement, scholarship approving and other things.
The appropriate approach for out-of-state and international students who begin their studies in 2025 will be determined, as well. The goal of the changes is to design a proper test that will be valuable and improve the quality of education by the 2025-26 academic year.
"The changes are aimed at making available a properly designed and administered test that adds value to the admissions decision process and improves educational quality and equity in California, even in these challenging times. During this period, UC will learn what it can about how its policies affect student achievement and access", the statement read.
ACT and SAT are US standardized tests used for college admissions that include general knowledge questions and tasks, including mathematical problems, essays and questions from different areas. Most colleges and universities do not display a preference between the two tests and leave it to the applicant to choose.
