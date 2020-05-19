Register
19:17 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Footage Captures ‘Modern Day Lynching’ of Unarmed US Man

    ‘Fan of True Crime’: Relative of Alleged Ahmaud Arbery Killers Shared Murder Scene Photo on Snapchat

    Screenshot/Courtesy of Shaun King
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/71/1079207109_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_9db1bf1fd0665d6c0494322fd9b0a91a.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202005191079357136-fan-of-true-crime-relative-of-alleged-ahmaud-arbery-killers-shared-murder-scene-photo-on-snapchat/

    Lindsay McMichael, a 30-year-old relative of the father-son duo charged with the February murder of Ahmaud Arbery, recently admitted that she shared an unedited photo of the jogger’s lifeless body on social media moments after police arrived on the scene of the shooting.

    Speaking to the Sun, Lindsay, who is sister to Travis McMichael and daughter to former cop Gregory McMichael, explained to the British tabloid publication that she snapped a photo of Arbery’s blood-soaked body and later posted it on Snapchat because she is a “huge fan of true crime.”

    “I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” Lindsay told the outlet. “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime – I listen to four or five podcasts a week – I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

    “It was more of a, ‘Holy s**t, I can’t believe this has happened,’” she added, before recognizing that her decision to take and share such a graphic photo “was absolutely poor judgement."

    Lindsay’s admission comes only after the photo recently began to circulate widely among locals in the Brunswick, Georgia, area, which includes the Satilla Shores neighborhood in which Arbery lived with his family.

    Warning: This image shows graphic content and may not be appropriate for some viewers.

    The photo shows Arbery’s body lying on the ground as three first responders appear to be inspecting the body at the taped-off crime scene. Two other officials are seen standing off to the side, next to a stretcher.

    Lee Merritt, the lawyer representing Arbery’s family, told the Sun that Lindsay’s decision to share the image on social media was “very disturbing to the family,” and that “it also highlights that there are probably more video and more images of before, during and after Ahmaud’s murder.”

    “These images aren’t meant for public consumption in this way,” Merritt continued. “It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”

    Prior to news emerging of Lindsay’s photo, reports previously revealed that it was Gregory, her father, who leaked the footage of the shooting to a local Georgia radio station before the recording began to gain nationwide attention. It was later reported that the former cop decided to release the video so that he could clear up rumors that were already starting to spread in the coastal Georgia community, local news outlet WSB-TV reported

    “It’s deeply disturbing behavior,” Merritt underscored, referring to the actions of both Lindsay and Gregory.

    The latest development comes after new footage showing a November 2017 encounter between Arbery and Georgia police was published by the Guardian on Monday. The newly surfaced recording shows an officer attempting to use a department-issued stun gun on Arbery after he denies their request to search his car.

    The Guardian reported that the incident unfolded after an officer spotted Arbery sitting inside his car in a park generally known for drug activity. The video initially shows Arbery explaining that he was simply relaxing on his day off and that he didn’t possess any illicit drugs; however, the encounter ultimately turned heated after he questioned why officers were zeroing in on him.

    The video eventually cuts off with police allowing Arbery to leave the area without his car, as it was determined that his driver’s license was suspended. 

    In response to the video release, lawyers for the Arbery family issued a statement, noting that the camera footage provides “just a glimpse into the kind of scrutiny Ahmaud Arbery faced not only by this police department, but ultimately regular citizens like the McMichaels and their posse, pretending to be police officers.”

    Although Arbery was killed on February 23, it wasn’t until early May, when footage of the deadly encounter was publicized, that the case began to gain nationwide attention. The McMichael father-son duo were not arrested until May 7. The pair have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

    Related:

    Georgia Attorney General Requests Federal Investigation Into Ahmaud Arbery Case
    New England Patriots Players Demand FBI Investigate Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing
    US Justice Department Ponders Hate Crime Charges in Ahmaud Arbery's Murder Case - Spokeswoman
    ‘Assumption of Guilt’: Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing About ‘Exerting Power Over Black People’ - Activist
    Murder Suspects in Arbery Case Allegedly Had Prior Confrontation in Neighborhood
    Tags:
    crime scene, Snapchat, murder, Georgia, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse