Megan Fox's Husband Confirms Couple's Split as He Addresses Rumours About Her Cheating

Hollywood darling Megan Fox and her actor husband of ten years Brian Austin Green have been in and on and off relationship since 2004, despite sharing three children together. But following speculations about Fox’s new romance with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, this time their marriage might indeed have come to a bitter end.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green confirmed during his Monday podcast that his 34-year-old wife Meghan Fox has ended their marriage.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her”, the actor said during his With Brian Austin Green podcast. “We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special”.

The couple started dating in 2004, when the actress was just 18-years-old, while Green has already turned 30. After first calling off their engagement in 2009, the actors then got married in 2010, Fox eventually giving birth to Noah Green, 7, Bodhi Green, 6, and Journey Green, 3. The Transformers star then filed for divorce back in 2015, but then changed her mind.

However, according to 46-year-old Green, who does not rule out the possibility that the couple will reconcile in the future, his wife has been acting distant since coming back from film shooting abroad. Green then admitted that the two have been “sort of” apart since the end of last year.

During the podcast, the actor also commented on the rumours about Fox’s alleged cheating with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, as the two were photographed while driving together around Calabasas on Friday, just a day before the actress’s birthday. Green, however, insisted that they were “just friends at this point”.

“I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way”, the actor revealed.

Fox fans soon rushed to comment on the news, with some arguing that the 34-year-old actress was “too hot” for Green anyway. Other, however, believed that the two would still get back together, following their long dating history.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split up again...

Megan Fox has not commented on Green’s revelations or dating rumours yet, but reportedly still remains in Calabasas, while her still-husband has now moved to Malibu.