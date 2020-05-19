'It's Just a Joke': 'Holocaust Tattoos' Video Goes Viral on TikTok, Polarizes Public

A video involving a joke about ID tattoos that were used in Nazi concentration camps during WWII has attracted quite a bit of attention on TikTok, the Algemeiner reports.
The video, which the newspaper described as "antisemitic", shows a passenger getting in a cab, with a caption on the screen saying "Jewish guy getting in my taxi" and with the song "No Scrubs" by TLC playing in the background.
As the driver than asks the passengers name, another subtitle states that the latter "rolls up sleeve to check", followed by the driver lip syncing the part of the song's lyrics that says "No, I don't want your number".
The video was uploaded on 28 April by a UK resident named Bradley Brooker and has since been viewed over 600,000 times, accruing about 60,000 “likes” in the process, the newspaper adds.
"If you read through the comments on the video there have been Jewish people finding the funny side to it", Brooker reportedly said this week regarding the matter. "It’s not me hating a religion — it’s just a joke."
However, while some netizens apparently described his clip on TikTok as "hysterical" and "creative", a number of people have also taken a dim view of it and of the platform that hosted it.
They’re being used as a platform to abuse people with autism, now holocaust survivors. I’m sickened, but not surprised.— Patriot Grrrl 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Patriot_Grrrl) May 19, 2020
Absolutely sickening, shut it down now😪🇮🇱— Doug Freeland (@doug_freeland) May 19, 2020
