Who Run the World? 25 Women Billionaires Including Salma Hayek on Sunday Times Rich List

A record number of women were included in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, a list of the 1,000 wealthiest people or families resident in the United Kingdom ranked by net wealth.

The British newspaper The Sunday Times has published its annual supplement the Rich List 2020. This year, the list includes 25 women billionaires.

Swedish-born heiress Kirsten Rausing, 67, is on top of the list, with an estimated worth of £12.1 billion ($14.65 billion), according to the list. Rausing owns half of the racehorse experts British Bloodstock Agency, The Sun reported.

​Heiress to Dutch brewing giant Heineken Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, 65, is in second place with £10.3 billion ($12.47 billion), the list said.

​Marit Rausing, aunt of Kirsten Rausing is included on the list for the first time in third place with £9.6 billion ($11.62 billion), according to the report. Former Miss UK and wife of Ernesto Bertarelli, Kirsty Bertarelli, 48, has a fortune of £9.2 billion ($11.14 billion) shared with her husband.

​Next comes a self-made billionaire Denise Coates with £7.2 billion ($8.71 billion). In sixth place is actress Salma Hayek, who shares her £6.6 billion ($7.99 billion) with husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

​Baroness Howard de Walden, Leonie Schroder, Carrie Perrodo, and Harriet Heyman are also included in the top ten list.

In total, the new Rich List includes 150 women who have, or share, fortunes worth £120million or more.