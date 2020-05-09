Register
14:28 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sex workers. (File)

    Spain Sex Workers Call for Rights Recognition as They Are Left to Cope on Their Own in COVID Crisis

    © AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106282/94/1062829446_0:217:4967:3011_1200x675_80_0_0_e10a048c1f39b45938701a9dc2115254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202005091079256260-spain-sex-workers-call-for-rights-recognition-as-they-are-left-to-cope-on-their-own-in-covid-crisis/

    A number of Spanish sex sector workers have complained about their bosses largely throwing them into the street, as they have been scrambling to make ends meet since March.

    With the pandemic kicking many around the globe out of their workplaces, some have appeared to be especially vulnerable with the advent of quarantines and lockdowns, and Spanish escort workers with ambiguous legal status and hardly any prospects for rising clientele are no exception.

    “The club owners in Spain, those who could, just threw all the girls into the streets", one of the struggling workers, Evelyn Rochel, who is the only one to have given her real name, shared with AFP.

    The 35-year-old Colombian resides in a Madrid hostess club and pays 2,100 euros per month for what she calls "the right to work" as a prostitute, rather than rent.

    She says among the 15 women originally side-by-side with her, most have left.

    Rochel, who last year fought in Madrid courts for her right to be regarded as a full-fledged employee, was allowed to stay, but made to feel as if it was "a humanitarian gesture, and not the right of an employee who deserves somewhere to live", as the activist put it.

    Rochel is also a member of OTRAS, the unofficial union of Spanish sex workers set up in 2018 to defend their status in a country where prostitution is neither legal nor illegal.

    The crisis has exposed what she says is a "shocking" paradox in the employee-employer relationship.

    "It can't be that the big club owners, as businessmen, can legally furlough the waitresses, the cleaners, and everyone else with a contract but throw the prostitutes onto the street, those who can't get help because they're not recognised as employees", she lamented adding her fellow workers are currently plying their trade “on the sly” if they manage to get clients online, by secretly meeting them at home despite the obvious risks.

    Although admitting it shouldn’t be like this, this is what she is considering as well, as “you've got to be able to feed your kids".

    A colleague of hers, who presented herself as Alenca, said she had arrived in Madrid in October after fleeing violence against transgender people in her native Mexico.

    With her accounts completely in the red in April, her estate agency showed her the door, but she luckily received legal help from OTRAS which also provides food packages.

    Before the epidemic erupted, she had started providing “erotic” massages, but then shifted to webcam work.

    "I don't like it, I feel really exposed", she says citing people who can in theory covertly record their sessions - something she wouldn’t like to get out, as she one day hopes to change her lifestyle.

    For Beyonce, a 34-year-old Ecuadorian trans woman, a normal work routine is all about standing on a street in the Villaverde industrial zone, Madrid's red-light district, and getting into clients' cars. However, even before 14 March, the day the state of emergency was declared in Spain, her clientele had largely dried up due to fears of the novel virus.

    Beyonce, who also chose to conceal her real name, believes the most essential issue is lack of recognition of workers like her:

    "As sex workers, we're part of society and we need to work to look after our kids. But right now, we're only recognised as victims, not as workers nor even as prostitutes", she said, in a nod to the large numbers of foreigners caught up in sex-trafficking networks.

    Being utterly cash-strapped for now, she's looking forward for the day she can go back to work, admitting though she doesn’t know how to keep this in line with self-distancing rules.

    Many economists have warned that lockdown measures around the world will accelerate job losses, and the trend is already showing up in skyrocketing unemployment numbers across the globe.

    In the US, the world’s largest economy, more than 26 million jobs were lost over the last five weeks. The country’s unemployment rate of 4.4% in March, even before the peak of the crisis, was the highest since August 2017, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.  

    The US is not the only one dealing with rising unemployment. Australia and South Korea also registered an uptick in respective rates, with economists warning that the situation could become worse.

    The World Trade Organisation, in its latest forecast this month that outlined two paths, said global trade volume could plummet by 12.9% or 31.9% this year — depending on the trajectory of the global economy.

    “Under both scenarios, all regions will suffer double-digit declines in exports and imports in 2020", the WTO noted.

    Related:

    UK Sex Workers in Dire Straits, Forced to Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown – Charity Organisations
    Canadian Sex Workers Who Lost Income During Pandemic Afraid to Claim Emergency Benefits
    Japan's Sex Workers to be Eligible for COVID-19 Relief as Gov't Caves in to Barrage of Criticism
    Tags:
    lockdown, Spain, sex workers, economy, WTO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse