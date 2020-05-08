Chinese Man Arrested After Burying His Elderly Mother Alive, Reports Suggest

A 59-year-old man from China has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after burying his paralysed mother alive, the newspaper China Daily reported. According to police, the wife of the suspect stated that her husband had carried his 79-year-old mother away in a wheelbarrow. The woman spent three days in the abandoned cemetery, covered by loose dirt before she was rescued.
A video, shared by users on social media, depicts the alleged moment when she was saved from the terrifying death.
陕西一男子将自己79岁的瘫痪在床的老母亲活埋在一个废弃的墓坑里，被他妻子报警后，3天后才被发现找到，幸好还活着。 pic.twitter.com/bGXOYSQ5FP— 杨占青 (@yangzhanqing) May 6, 2020
The Jingbian County prosecutor's office told journalists that an investigation was underway but didn't provide further details on the case.
