Register
22:54 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    46 Million Americans Rely on Food Banks to Survive

    Nearly 1 in 5 American Children Going Hungry Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Study Finds

    © Flickr / USDAgov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202005071079235825-nearly-1-in-5-american-children-going-hungry-amid-covid-19-crisis-study-finds/

    A May 6 report by the Brookings Institution reveals that nearly a fifth of young children in the US have not had enough to eat since the COVID-19 outbreak started.

    The report's findings were based on the two “nationally representative surveys,” namely the COVID Impact Survey and the Hamilton Project/Future of the Middle Class Initiative Survey of Mothers with Young Children.

    In the Survey of Mothers with Young Children, the researchers found that 17.4% of mothers with children aged 12 or younger said their children were not eating enough due to lack of funds. Of those mothers, 3.4% reported that it was “often the case” that their kids weren’t eating enough due to “a lack of resources since the coronavirus pandemic began.” In the COVID Impact Survey, 34.4% of respondents with children under 12 said they had experienced food insecurity since the novel coronavirus outbreak began.

    "It is clear that young children are experiencing food insecurity to an extent unprecedented in modern times," lead researcher Lauren Bauer is quoted as saying, according to AFP.

    "Food insecurity in households with children under 18 has increased by about 130% from 2018 to today," she added.

    The report also found that the rates of food insecurity in April 2020 were “meaningfully higher than at any point for which there is comparable data” between 2001 and 2018.

    “Looking over time, particularly to the relatively small increase in child food insecurity during the Great Recession, it is clear that young children are experiencing food insecurity to an extent unprecedented in modern times,” the report states.

    More than 33.5 million applications for unemployment benefits have been filed in the last seven weeks in the US, according to the Wall Street Journal. Last week alone, 3.2 million Americans filed jobless claims, the US Labor Department reported.

    The Labor Department’s employment report for April, which will be released Friday, is expected by experts to show that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the largest one-month hit to the US labor force ever recorded.

    According to economists who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the new report will show that from March 15 to April 18, the unemployment rate increased to 16.1%, and employers eliminated 22 million nonfarm payroll jobs, which is “the equivalent of eliminating every job created in the past decade,” the outlet noted. 

    Related:

    'Online Shopping is a Necessity' - Experts On Amazon’s Victory During the Coronavirus Pandemic
    Bank of England Forecasts 14% Drop for UK Economy in 2020 Due to Coronavirus
    How Top-10 Death Rates Have Changed Weekly Since Coronavirus Pandemic Started
    Coronavirus Survivors to Be 'Permanently Disqualified From Joining US Military'
    Donald Trump's Personal Attendant Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus
    Tags:
    report, COVID-19, coronavirus, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse