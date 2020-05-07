What the Heck is That? Dumplings? Twitter Mocks New Sneakers by Kanye West's Brand

According to reports, the development of the latest version of Kanye's shoes, which are being crafted in partnership with iconic designer Steven Smith, started in early 2018, when Ye revealed their general shape by sharing hand-drawn sketches.
However, despite the two-year development period, the recently-emerged samples of the sneakers haven't impressed the audience much.
Hardly had photos of the new Adidas Yeezy 451 appeared on the Internet when Twitter users slammed the new sneakers, comparing them to dumplings.
I hate the design of this shoe just as bad as I hate the #foamrunners I do not know what in the living hell is kanye upto #Yeezy https://t.co/AQnm7eCpk3— aditya singh (@ManBehindDBlunt) May 7, 2020
What a delicious design👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QJl7etncJ9— Mikhail Shalagin (@ShalaginMikhail) May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020
That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." #Apollo #yeezy #451 #adidas #moonlanding #moonwalk pic.twitter.com/1GizRNKYj2— G Wepp (@NYWEPP) May 6, 2020
This is exactly what these shoes look like pic.twitter.com/34VNy56LZk— Vince Mici (@VinceMici) May 6, 2020
