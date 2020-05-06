Full 'Super Flower Moon' Brightens the Night Sky of Paris - Video

The last supermoon in a series of four is illuminating the night sky of the French capital on 6 May. The unusual phenomenon can be observed when the moon is on the opposite side of Earth relative to the sun.
The second full moon of spring - the second full moon to follow the vernal equinox - is also called the Flower Moon - this name was given to it by the Algonquin Indian tribes from the modern northeastern territory of the United States.
The visibility of the moon, however, is, as always, dependent on the weather.
The most recent supermoon occurred in early April. In December 2052, the closest supermoon of the century is expected.
