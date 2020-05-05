Register
22:22 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Wendy's Logo

    ‘Where’s the Beef?’: US Grocers, Fast Food Eateries Face Meat Shortages Amid Pandemic

    © Flickr / Daniel Oines
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202005051079207952-wheres-the-beef-us-grocers-fast-food-eateries-face-meat-shortages-amid-pandemic/

    Hundreds of Wendy's fast food restaurants across the US are out of hamburgers, while supermarkets like Kroger and Costco have placed limits on the amount of meat that customers can buy, as dozens of meatpacking plants have shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a meat shortage.

    A report by the New York Times, citing financial firm Stephens, reveals that 1,043 Wendy’s restaurants in the US - equivalent to about one-fifth of the chain’s locations - were completely out of beef products on Monday.

    “It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges,” a Wendy’s spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement. “Some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.”

    The company’s hamburger shortage may be due to the fact that Wendy’s uses fresh beef. 

    “It impacts them more quickly, as opposed to some restaurants that have a little bit more frozen options on the menu,” James Rutherford, an analyst at Stephens who wrote the report on Wendy’s, is quoted as saying by the New York Times. 

    The report also found the impact varied depending on geographic differences. In states like New York, Connecticut, Ohio and Michigan, 30% or more of the chain’s locations were out of beef. However, Wendy’s restaurants in states like Nevada and Arizona did not experience any shortages.

    The Wendy’s hamburger shortage has led several customers to ask “Where’s the beef?” online - referring to a Wendy’s catch phrase from the 1980s that was intended to poke fun at small burgers sold by other fast food restaurants.

    However, not all restaurants are experiencing similar issues. McDonald’s on Tuesday revealed it has not experienced any meat shortages. Shake Shack representatives, on the other hand, said this week that the price of beef had “significantly increased.”

    “We do not, today, expect a supply issue. However, costs have really jumped,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti announced Monday during an earnings call, the Times reported.

    In addition, grocery stores like Costco, Kroger and Hy-Vee announced limits on meat purchases this week, only allowing customers to buy four or fewer packages of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

    Related:

    Maryland Governor Says COVID-19 Outbreaks at US Meat Plants Poses Threat to Essential Food Supplies
    Tyson Foods Warns of Impending US Meat Shortage as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19
    US Economy Shrinks at Rapid Pace; Trump Aims to Reopen 'Critical' Meat Plants
    Trump Orders Meat Processors Not to Close in Move to Buttress US Food Supply
    Secret Psychedelic Histories, Not So Super PACs, Meat Fights and More
    Tags:
    shortage, meat, coronavirus, COVID-19, Wendy's
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse