Register
19:59 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Officer with the New York Police Department is placed on modified duty after cellphone footage emerged showing him attacking a local resident who was approaching the vicinity of an ongoing arrest.

    Video: Probe Launched After US Cop Enforcing Social Distancing Measures Attacks Local

    Screenshot/Daquan Owens
    Society
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/53/1079195334_0:0:2880:1621_1200x675_80_0_0_254aec89c0747aac980cc4434d83708e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202005041079195384-video-probe-launched-after-us-cop-enforcing-social-distancing-measures-attacks-local/

    A plainclothes officer with the New York Police Department (NYPD) was recently placed on modified duty and stripped of his gun and badge after a cellphone recording surfaced, showing the cop violently attacking a local resident who was seen approaching the vicinity of an ongoing arrest.

    The Saturday altercation was captured by New Yorker Daquan Owens, who was one of several individuals in Manhattan’s East Village that walked over to the corner of East Ninth Street and Avenue D at about 5:30 p.m. local time to determine why officers were making an arrest.

    Owens’ recording of the incident begins with the focus on the sudden arrest of Shakiem Brunsom and Ashley Serrano, who were both confronted by officers for reportedly refusing to maintain social distancing measures and ignoring orders to disperse.

    Multiple people are seen approaching the scene, and Serrano can be heard repeatedly yelling out that she hadn’t done anything to warrant the police response. However, more than 30 seconds into the recording, the focus shifts to officer Francisco Garcia’s tense interaction with 33-year-old Donni Wright.

    “Get back. Get the f**k back,” Garcia says as he’s seen brandishing his department-issued stun gun. “Move the f**k back. What you flexing for? Don’t flex.”

    Seconds after his last remarks, Garcia pushes Wright down onto a crosswalk before slapping him across the face and punching him in the shoulder. After dragging Wright back onto the sidewalk, Garcia is seen punching the 33-year-old local once more before placing his left knee on Wright’s neck and upper back.

    “He didn’t even do anything,” multiple individuals can be heard saying off camera. “We got all that [on camera].”

    The recording cuts off with Garcia eventually walking away from the scene after additional officers arrive and take over the arrest. 

    Additional footage also surfaced online showing the interaction between plainclothes officers, including Garcia, and arrestees Brunsom and Serrano. It’s worth noting that Garcia, who was helping to enforce social distancing measures, was not wearing a facemask throughout the arrest.

    Although the majority of the released security footage offers a deeper insight into the initial arrest, it cuts off as Garcia is seen approaching Wright.

    NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell told the Associated Press in a Sunday story that Wright had been zeroed in on by Garcia after he took a “fighting stance against the officer,” an alleged move which is not seen on either of the released recordings. 

    Speaking to the Gothamist, Owens told the outlet that Wright did not exhibit any aggressive behavior before the encounter. “He was just talking. He never raised his hands or hit him. Cop just took it upon himself to start beating on him. I was standing right next to him. I could hear everything,” he recalled.

    Though Wright was subsequently hit with charges that included assault of a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest, those charges have been deferred pending an investigation into the arrest, the AP reported, citing a spokesperson with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. 

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the violent altercation Sunday, writing on Twitter that the “behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable.”

    ​He further confirmed that Garcia was placed on “modified duty,” and that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

    As for Brunsom and Serrano, the New York Post reported that the pair were hit with a variety of charges, including resisting arrest. Brunsom was also charged with possession of marijuana, whereas Serrano received a charge of criminal possession of a weapon for a stun gun she reportedly had on her person.

    Related:

    Video: US Cop Follows Black Men Around Grocery Store Over Their Medical Masks
    Graphic Video Shows US Cop Thrashing, Throwing 14-Year-Old Over Alleged Marijuana Use
    Trump Defends Former Adviser Flynn, Says He is 'Fine Man' Tormented by 'Dirty Cops'
    'Extremely Disturbing': New Footage Shows US Cops Shooting Unarmed Man in Back - Videos
    Indian Cops Charge Liquor Buyers Defying Social Distancing Rule With Batons - Video
    Tags:
    video, arrest, cop, New York Police Department, New York city, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse