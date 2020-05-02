Declassified UK Air Force Files Claim London Was Once a Top Hot Spot for ‘Aliens’

UK aviation authorities set up a special alien task force in the late 1950s to monitor the skies and jot down citizens’ first-hand accounts of suspicious objects they caught sight of. It appears to have harvested strings of reports during its 50 years of work.

Classified sightings of alleged UFOs in Britain have finally been revealed thanks to a freedom of information request, years after the once specially set up UFO wing of the Royal Air Force was shut after 50 years, on the grounds that there was allegedly no evidence of a potential threat coming from outer space, the Daily Star reported.

The newly released records cited by the edition show the top UK hot spots - more than 56 places across England, as well as areas of Scotland, Wales, and even the Channel Islands - where unidentified flying objects were reported from 1959 to 2009.

According to the freedom of information request, lodged by Fresh Student Living, London occupied first place in the number of sightings of inexplicable flashes - 54 in one year, as compared to 30 in Kent.

The files offer lengthy descriptions of the alleged evidence of extra-terrestrials’ activity. For instance, someone in London witnessed “an object with a white and alternating red lights at an angle” that came from “southeast London towards Canary Wharf” and “stopped in mid-air”, while in Kent there was a sighting of “two objects, five minutes apart heading east to west”, which “looked like orange fiery balls but made no sound”.

While compiling their report, Fresh Student Living also inserted a graph to map all the different instances a variety of people reported.

In the early 1950s, when the interest in extra-terrestrials spiked, UFOs even captured the attention of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who sent a memo to his air minister in 1952 asking, "What does all this stuff about flying saucers amount to? What can it mean? What is the truth?"

A 2020 YouGov survey cites 1 in 5 Brits as admitting that they believe aliens are likely living among people on Earth, while 65% say it’s not likely and 15% are undecided.