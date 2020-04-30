Register
19:46 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020

    Oxford Expects First Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in June

    © REUTERS / Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/82/1078178283_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_68ef26047475f03b35ef7bd876757d77.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004301079149597-oxford-expects-first-results-of-covid-19-vaccine-trial-in-june/

    The University of Oxford expects to have the first indication of whether its COVID-19 vaccine - called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 - works on humans in mid-June.

    Human trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed by the university began on April 23, after the drug showed promising results by protecting six rhesus macaque monkeys from large amounts of COVID-19 in late March. Around 1,100 people are currently part of the trial.

    "We hope to get some signal about whether it's working by the middle of June," John Bell, a regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, told the BBC's "Today" radio program Thursday.

    "This is still a development program,” he added.

    The vaccine was developed by the Jenner Institute, a research group which is working on the project as part of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

    The Oxford Vaccine Group on Thursday also announced that it was partnering with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to scale up vaccine production after the human trials end.

    "We will need to make 30 or 40 million doses in the first instance to get enough available. If it gets approved, we can vaccinate people immediately,” Bell explained.

    However, there are still difficulties to be expected, even if the Oxford vaccine is approved.

    "The vials that you put the vaccine in, the so called fill-and-finish, there's only 200 million vials left in the world now because they've all been sucked up by various people who can anticipate a vaccine coming along. There's lots of challenges,” Bell noted, Business Insider reported.

    Last week, the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, said it had started developing millions of batches of the Oxford vaccine even before the drug’s approval for human use.

    "The decision - at our own risk and cost - has been solely taken to get a jump-start on manufacturing, to have enough doses available, if the clinical trials prove successful," said Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, according to Business Insider.

    Related:

    Westminster Has No Clear Deployment Strategy for Coronavirus Tests, Political Commentator Says
    Coronavirus Crisis: Which Country’s Government Has Handled COVID-19 Outbreak the Best & the Worst?
    'Not Man Made': US Intelligence Debunks Trump’s Claims About Coronavirus’ ‘Artificial’ Origins
    Deliver No Matter What: Europe 'Flooded' With Cocaine Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
    Russian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus
    Tags:
    trial, vaccine, COVID-19, Oxford University
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse