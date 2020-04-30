Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 Prize to UNICEF to Protect Children From COVID-19 Outbreak

"Greta Thunberg was recently awarded for her global activism by Human Act who granted her foundation the prize money of $100,000. This sum will now go to UNICEF along with an additional $100,000 from Human Act", the statement read.
According to Thunberg, COVID-19 poses a severe risk to children across the world, and the climate activist called on others to offer support to the UN agency.
"It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most. I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education", Thunberg said in the statement.
Thunberg had received the Human Act Award for 2020 on 22 April from the Danish NGO, and these funds will be diverted to efforts to protect children during the ongoing global pandemic. Human Act has matched the climate activist’s donation, UNICEF stated.
On 15 April, UNICEF published a report warning that children were at risk of becoming the most affected age group by the COVID-19 outbreak, which was having a severe impact on their wellbeing.
