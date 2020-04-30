Jokes Aside: Pornhub Actors Show Social Distancing Enables ‘Cleanest Sex Ever’

Pornhub has made headlines more than once in the past few weeks, continuously launching corona relief campaigns - from an educational, albeit burlesque, website to an audience-baiting promo effort.

Pornhub, which has been markedly active during the pandemic, venturing out into anything from philanthropic mask distribution to enlightenment campaigns on the burning importance of enhanced hygiene, is now introducing something new - the "Cleanest Porn Ever", Insider reported.

The promisingly named campaign is a series of instructional videos featuring select porn performers elaborate on and showcase how to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some clips, due to be released on YouTube, include models in bikinis scrubbing themselves, couples using tape measures to invitingly demonstrate the six-feet rule, and others along those lines. One thing all the clips will have in common is demonstrating that social distancing “can still be sexy", Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said, implying that although the series is marketed as SFW, the content is expected to be very suggestive.

"Despite the tragedy that's resulted from this deadly pandemic, it's great to watch people from all over the world come together to support their communities", Price remarked.

Pornhub models, for their part, are truly enthusiastic about delivering socially important messages:

Junie Liu, a Pornhub model who is active in the campaign, said she was eager to take part to encourage people to stay vigilant. "You are not only doing this for yourself, but also for all the people you care about", Liu said.

At the onset of the pandemic, Pornhub offered its streaming for free to a number of corona-struck regions, including Italy, where the death tally remained the highest for weeks in late March-early April.

More recently, the top-watched pornography website, which has enjoyed a staggering uptick in the number of views in recent months, teamed up with Amazon in a bid to raise public awareness about the importance of hygiene in this tumultuous time. They launched a new website called scrubhub.tv which looks like an exact replica of Pornhub and offers videos with saucy titles that show people… keeping their hands clean.