Register
23:19 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020

    Oxford University Vaccine Protects Monkeys From COVID-19, Human Trials Underway

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Society
    Get short URL
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/16/1078941628_0:0:2182:1228_1200x675_80_0_0_f52c52b866af5609aa700cb5b29473d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004281079127528-oxford-university-vaccine-protects-monkeys-from-covid-19-human-trials-underway/

    A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University has shown promising results, protecting six rhesus macaque monkeys from large amounts of COVID-19.

    According to a Monday report by the New York Times, researchers at the National Institute of Health Rocky Mountain Laboratory injected the six monkeys with the Oxford vaccine and then exposed them to large quantities of the virus, which had been shown to cause illness in other monkeys. 

    However, 28 days later, all six monkeys were healthy, according to Vincent Munster, the researcher who carried out the test.

    “The rhesus macaque is pretty much the closest thing we have to humans,” Munster said this week, also noting that his team is planning to submit the study results to a peer-reviewed journal.

    A Thursday news release by Oxford revealed that researchers have started testing the vaccine in human volunteers. Around 1,100 people are currently part of the trial.

    Chinese company SinoVac has also started a clinical trial with 144 people after finding that its vaccine helped treat rhesus macaques infected with the coronavirus.

    The World Health Organization revealed last Thursday that there are a total of six COVID-19 vaccines that have entered human trials, and 77 others are still in various stages of development.

    In recent weeks, researchers in New York have also been investigating whether famotidine, a common, over-the-counter drug which is used to treat ulcers, heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux disease and is the active ingredient in Pepcid, may help in the treatment of COVID-19.

    Related:

    Pakistani Cleric Apologises Days After Blaming Women's 'Obscenity & Wrongdoings' for Coronavirus
    Moscow Starts Running Immune-Enzyme Blood Analysis to Detect Coronavirus
    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Live
    Biden Jumps Ahead of Trump in Election Race Amid Coronavirus Concerns - Poll
    Lavrov: EU Hasn't Provided a Single Fact About Russia's Alleged Disinformation on Coronavirus
    Tags:
    clinical trial, monkey, vaccine, Oxford University
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse