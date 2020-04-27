Register
22:49 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Loneliness

    US Experts Warn of Negative Effects From Isolation, Boredom Amid Pandemic

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105350/68/1053506802_0:145:1920:1225_1200x675_80_0_0_de0bbfcf3401b72dc3827ca38ee8be22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004271079115568-us-experts-warn-of-negative-effects-from-isolation-boredom-amid-pandemic/

    US doctors and mental health professionals are advising people to maintain a routine during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns to reduce the negative effects of social isolation.

    According to Dr. Steven Siegel, a psychiatrist with Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, maintaining a routine helps deal with the monotony of being under lockdown.

    “We do have more control over this than may otherwise be apparent,” Siegel said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Whatever your routine is, do it. Then go to work, even if that means that the kitchen counter becomes your desk between the hours of 8 and 5. You can’t control the rest of the world, but you can control what you do.”

    People ought to adopt the viewpoint that “I have no power over when COVID ends as an individual, but I have a lot of power about how I respond to this,” he added.

    Professionals are also warning that isolation and boredom can lead to psychological harm and result in increased domestic violence,  as well as depression and other mental health conditions.

    “That is a reality,” Ellen Bradley-Windell, a licensed clinical social worker and co-founder and director of the Valencia Relationship Institute, told the Los Angeles Times.  “We’re already seeing the fallout with families being home, kids being quarantined and home-schooling.”

    “So I’m concerned about suicide, people with social isolation, that people are living by themselves. I’m also concerned about the delayed response with family conflict, marital conflict and behavioral issues with kids,” she added.

    Citing data from market research firm Nielsen, the Washington Examiner reported earlier this month that alcohol sales in the US shot up by 55% during the first week of March. The increase in drinking during the lockdown prompted the World Health Organization to warn in a news release that alcohol consumption can compromise “the body’s immune system” and increase “the risk of adverse health outcomes.”

    “People with significant mental issues, isolation is the worst thing because you live in your head, you don’t have feedback. You don’t have someone making sure you’re OK and not letting you go off the deep end,” Siegel warned.

    Bradley-Windell is encouraging her patients to reflect on what they are grateful for, whereas Michelle Craske, director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, has advised people to exercise regularly, stay connected, engage in random acts of kindness and limit news exposure regarding the coronavirus.

    “Different people with different life situations certainly could be experiencing different types of stress and degrees of distress. These stressors could also manifest differently from person to person. Some people may experience little to no severe mental health consequences whereas others may experience symptoms of depression, anxiety or stress,” Craske explained.

    According to Melissa Whitson, a professor and coordinator of the community psychology program at the University of New Haven, a great deal of anxiety is caused by not definitely knowing when the lockdown measures will be lifted.

    “Sometimes I kind of am despairing in the uncertainty around it all. If I knew it was a certain amount of time, I’d be like ‘All right, I’ve just got to power through.’ But we don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Whitson said, noting that some people are experiencing symptoms similar to those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

    “What we know about trauma is the symptoms associated with it tend to be worse when we feel hopeless. And when we feel like we don’t have control over anything. This certainly lends itself to that situation.” Whitson explained.

    “And then there [is] also this grief. Grieving the life that we had, grieving not being able to do things that we normally would be able to do,” she added.

    Protesters in more than two dozen US states have called for an end to the lockdown measures, claiming that they are restricting their civil liberties.

    “They’re being very reactive, because they don’t know what else to do. But from a psychological perspective it’s based out of fear, because they feel out of control,” Bradley-Windell noted.

    However, according to Siegel, the coronavirus has highlighted the economic disparities in the US, as more than 25 million Americans have been forced to file for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks.

    “This current crisis really highlights a major weakness in our society: that this vulnerable, massive class of people will struggle if their income stops for a few months. We shouldn’t be in a situation where we can’t respond to a medical crisis without people losing their ability to buy food and shelter,” Siegel explained.

    “Where’s the silver lining? If we can come out of this with a mentality that says a bunch of us can be a little bit less rich so that a ton of us can be a little less poor, it would almost make COVID worth it,” he added.

    Related:

    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Live
    ‘Historic Day’: All Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Wuhan Hospital
    ‘People Will Raise Me Up on Pitchforks’: Lukashenko Explains Why He’s Resisted Coronavirus Lockdown
    India's Top Court Issues Notice for Refund on Plane Tickets Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Should be Lifted Sooner Rather Than Later' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Tags:
    mental health, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse