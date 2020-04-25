Female Blogger of 'Rich Kids Go Skint' Fame Set to Become an NHS Doctor Amid COVID-19

An affluent blogger named Sepii Samaee who lives in London "with her wealthy Iranian parents", is poised to make her name in the UK healthcare system, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the media outlet, Sepii, who previously filmed herself on lavish holidays at locations such as Dubai and Singapore, and who is "set to show off her luxury lifestyle of designer outfits, sports cars and exotic holidays on MTV", is going to start working as a junior doctor at an NHS hospital this summer.
This impending career change, however, apparently isn't going to drastically change the lady's habits as she said she intends to continue having fun in her spare time.
"I work hard but when I get time off I still want to travel and go to nice places," she said, delivering this remark ahead of her upcoming appearance on "Rich Kids Go Skint" on MTV. "I want to keep as true to myself while being the best doctor that I can."
Sepii also argued that "it is nice to show people you can have it all, have fun and still take work seriously."
