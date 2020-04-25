Register
13:35 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US singer Kanye West leaves St Paul's Cathedral in central London

    Kanye West Says No One at Forbes Knows 'How to Count' After Being Officially Ranked as Billionaire

    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004251079090828-kanye-west-says-no-one-at-forbes-knows-how-to-count-after-being-officially-ranked-as-billionaire/

    Last summer, American rapper and now fashion designer Kanye West appeared on the cover of Forbes, but the business magazine stopped short of calling the entertainment industry magnate a “billionaire” at that time – something which has reportedly left a non-healing wound in the musician’s heart.

    Forbes has confirmed Kanye West’s billionaire status this week, arguing that according to their estimates, the rap star has now a net worth of $1.3bn, thanks to his Yeezy sneaker collection. West, however, was not satisfied with their calculations, Forbes reported, by saying in a private text this week that his fortune was in reality much larger.

    “It’s not a billion,” West reportedly said. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

    So far, Forbes has estimated, based on the documents provided by West’s team, that the singer’s Yeezy sneaker line is worth around $1.26bn, while his GOOD Music record label and publishing rights are worth around $90m in total.

    The business magazine then noted that the star rapper has around $81 million invested in property, $21 million in land, and some $35 million reportedly in stocks. According to the documentation, West also has around $17 million in cash.

    These figures have not been independently verified, Forbes notes, and Kim Kardashian’s share in the property, illiquidity of some assets, as well as alleged $100 million in debt, should also be accounted for when making estimates, thus leaving the rapper with slightly more than $1 billion.

    ​The review by Forbes came after West was reportedly displeased with the magazine’s article last summer, that refused to brand him as a billionaire, despite his assurance of the contrary, something he privately branded as “disrespectful”. Nor was he satisfied with the Forbes’ billionaire list last month, which still did not feature his name.

    “You know what you’re doing,” West was said to be texting. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

    However, with the new report suggesting that the 42-year-old musician and record producer had finally made it to the list, even outperforming  his sister-in-law, cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, with her $1bn net worth, has caused joy among West’s fans.

    Some, however, still made fun of West’s efforts to prove the billionaire status of his fortune, which Forbes has so mockingly reflected on.

    Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    ‘Somebody Please Stop Him’: Internet Crying in Laughter Over Silver Kanye West
    Kanye West is still considered to be one of the best-selling musicians in the last decades, and a successful businessman, whose Yeezy brand was seen by Forbes to be “one of the great retail stories of the century” that even challenged Nike’s Air Jordan’s “sneaker world supremacy”.

    A father of four, West has even earlier suggested that he could run for US presidency in 2024 and knowing his stubbornness, he certainly could try.

    Tags:
    Kim Kardashian, billionaire, Forbes, Kanye West, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse