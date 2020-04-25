Kanye West Says No One at Forbes Knows 'How to Count' After Being Officially Ranked as Billionaire

Last summer, American rapper and now fashion designer Kanye West appeared on the cover of Forbes, but the business magazine stopped short of calling the entertainment industry magnate a “billionaire” at that time – something which has reportedly left a non-healing wound in the musician’s heart.

Forbes has confirmed Kanye West’s billionaire status this week, arguing that according to their estimates, the rap star has now a net worth of $1.3bn, thanks to his Yeezy sneaker collection. West, however, was not satisfied with their calculations, Forbes reported, by saying in a private text this week that his fortune was in reality much larger.

“It’s not a billion,” West reportedly said. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

So far, Forbes has estimated, based on the documents provided by West’s team, that the singer’s Yeezy sneaker line is worth around $1.26bn, while his GOOD Music record label and publishing rights are worth around $90m in total.

The business magazine then noted that the star rapper has around $81 million invested in property, $21 million in land, and some $35 million reportedly in stocks. According to the documentation, West also has around $17 million in cash.

These figures have not been independently verified, Forbes notes, and Kim Kardashian’s share in the property, illiquidity of some assets, as well as alleged $100 million in debt, should also be accounted for when making estimates, thus leaving the rapper with slightly more than $1 billion.

​The review by Forbes came after West was reportedly displeased with the magazine’s article last summer, that refused to brand him as a billionaire, despite his assurance of the contrary, something he privately branded as “disrespectful”. Nor was he satisfied with the Forbes’ billionaire list last month, which still did not feature his name.

“You know what you’re doing,” West was said to be texting. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

However, with the new report suggesting that the 42-year-old musician and record producer had finally made it to the list, even outperforming his sister-in-law, cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, with her $1bn net worth, has caused joy among West’s fans.

Some, however, still made fun of West’s efforts to prove the billionaire status of his fortune, which Forbes has so mockingly reflected on.

Kanye West is still considered to be one of the best-selling musicians in the last decades, and a successful businessman, whose Yeezy brand was seen by Forbes to be “one of the great retail stories of the century” that even challenged Nike’s Air Jordan’s “sneaker world supremacy”.

A father of four, West has even earlier suggested that he could run for US presidency in 2024 and knowing his stubbornness, he certainly could try.