Rolling Stones Drop 'Living in a Ghost Town', First New Single in Eight Years

The crisis the world is currently facing amid the coronavirus pandemic has provided the band with the time it needed to work on the new album, which singer Mick Jagger wants to be "not good, but great".

The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones has dropped a new single after a long pause, called 'Living in a Ghost Town'. The first new song to be officially released in eight years, it was reportedly written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards a year ago, but has become surprisingly fitting during the coronavirus pandemic, as it is about a "place which was full of life, but is now bereft of life".

"It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things. It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak… I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes", Jagger said in an interview with Apple Music.

Jagger also noted that he had to rewrite the song a bit, but there were few changes to the original version.

"Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark. So I slightly rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It’s very much how I originally did it", he said.

The band has been working on a new album for the past few years, which Jagger expects to be not just "good", but "great", noting that he is very hard on himself.

The band was focused on touring for the past two decades, their 2019 No Filter tour a be huge success that they sought to repeat this year, but, like the rest of the world, had to change plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Keith Richards revealed that the band has another "five or six" tracks, hinting that current circumstances indicate that the band has nothing else to do at the moment but come up with new material.

The Rolling Stones is an iconic rock band formed in London in 1962 on forefront of the so-called British Invasion of bands from the UK that gained enormous popularity in the United States. The group has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.