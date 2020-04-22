Show Me the Meaning of Not Being Lonely: Website Vows to Self-Destruct If It Doesn't Get Letters

The pandemic is stressful for everyone, but particularly for young parents who are generally already stressed out. Even for those who don’t spend all day making slime and drawing Rainbow Dash, quarantining for weeks within four walls takes a toll on mental health. Psychologists advise keeping a diary and finding ways to vent negativity.

Broccoli and cauliflower were the true reasons for the Great Depression, Queen sounds better without Freddie Mercury, you feel utterly miserable and lonely – you can write anything you want on this website. In fact, if this website doesn’t receive a message in 24 hours it will self-destruct. People visiting the website will be able to read your messages, but your identity and name will not be revealed. Feel free to say anything you want, but please don’t expose the truth about broccoli and cauliflower!

The website’s creator, using the twitter handle FemmeAndroid, said they created it to help people cope with their anxieties.

Wow, waking up this morning and reading all of these incredible new letters has me tearing up.



Thank you all for taking the time to write such thoughtful and funny letters.



According to the website’s creator, 24,000 people have penned letters and 2 million people have read them since the launch of the website.

One visitor wrote:

"Dear Website, I wonder if I would die of loneliness too. I have people that care about me, but I’m convinced it won’t be for forever. Or whatever forever means in my case. I hope you find peace."

The other wrote:

"My thermostat is making a loud buzzing sound. I can’t do anything about it because my cat is sitting on me. As I wrote that last line, the temperature in the room hit the temperature on the thermostat and it clicked off. I can now relax again… until it happens again."

The third sent an enigmatic and eloquent letter, which reads:

"BEANS."

Besides reading and writing messages, the website also has a “feeling down” button, which, if you press it, provides websites for organizations that offer emotional support.