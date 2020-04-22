Greta Thunberg Unveils Shocking Clip of Family Ignoring 'House on Fire' Amid Lockdown Easing Talks

A newly released clip visualises a regular morning of an average family, except for flames climbing up the walls of the house, with the scene recalling Greta Thunberg’s earlier warning to world leaders that “our house is on fire” and urgent action is vital.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s team, in collaboration with the agency FF Los Angeles, has released a new ad - timed for Earth Day - which provides a reminder that during these tumultuous times climate issues should not be shelved.

The ad riffs off of Thunberg’s earlier statement to world leaders that “our house is on fire” and provides a 60-second narrative that portrays a family’s life as normal, as flames devour their house.

The shocking clip shows a mother, a father, and two kids waking up, having breakfast and talking as usual before the children head off to school, as their home is engulfed by flames and clouds of smoke.

“This young and highly inspiring organisation founded by visionary activist Greta Thunberg is making a huge impact, and our agency is honoured to help in any way that we can", wrote the founders of FF, who collaborated with Fridays for Future, the organisation founded by Thunberg, on “Local Warming", a December campaign that visualised well-known and frequented destinations post-climate change.

The campaign was inspired by Thunberg's statement to the World Economic Forum last year. “I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is", the activist, who shot to fame following her solo climate protests in front of the Swedish parliament, said at the time.

On Friday, Fridays For Future, which arranges weekly environmental protests across the globe and rails against inaction, will use the above video to launch a 24-hour climate change-themed livestream, with a range of countries expected to partake.

As the world has stayed home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, carbon emissions have abruptly dipped.

However, given the pressure on nations to reopen their industries and businesses, it’s widely assumed pollution will shortly hit pre-outbreak levels.

The global recession has crippled world economies, as countries have been struggling to stem the spread of the virus since late February. According to updated WHO estimates, a total of 2,402,250 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe, and about 163,100 have died.