Register
19:55 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Man uses the dating app Tinder

    Top US Doctor Fauci Says Meeting Tinder Matches OK ‘If You’re Willing to Take a Risk’

    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal, File
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105721/32/1057213269_0:269:5170:3178_1200x675_80_0_0_d5b1da2bf2f1da41380046e42c4716d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004161078986792-top-us-doctor-fauci-says-meeting-tinder-matches-ok-if-youre-willing-to-take-a-risk/

    Are you feeling uncomfortably lonely or needing a bit more intimacy to spruce up your love life? Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s got some words of advice before you decide to take the plunge and dust off that dating app.

    While it’s no secret that finding love in the time of COVID-19 is proving to be extremely difficult and dangerous for many under stay-at-home orders, Fauci, who serves as one of the top medical professionals heading the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, says you’re welcome to swipe away on Tinder, but only if you’re willing to accept the possible consequences.

    During a recent taping of Snapchat’s “Good Luck America,” Fauci was asked to give his take on individuals who want to invite a new match over to their house amid the pandemic. What was his response, you wonder? “That’s tough,” he said.

    “It’s what’s called relative risk,” Fauci explained. “If you really feel that you don’t want to have any part of this virus, will you maintain 6 feet away, wear a mask, do all the things that we talk about in the guidelines? If you’re willing to take a risk - and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks - you could figure out if you want to meet somebody. And it depends on the level of the interaction that you want to have.”

    “If you’re looking for a friend, sit in a room and put a mask on, and you know, chat a bit. If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk,” he continued.

    However, Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned against solely focusing on whether or not the person being invited over is sick.

    “Even though there’s a lot of asymptomatic infections, that’s one of the things that’s really troublesome,” he stressed. “What we’re seeing, which becomes really problematic, is that there’s a considerable amount of transmission from an asymptomatic person. And we’ve got well-documented now, you know, that situation on the nuclear carrier, the Roosevelt, USS Roosevelt, where hundreds of sailors have gotten infected from people that were not sick.”

    The latest figures show that upwards of 600 sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, Business Insider reported, noting that the count amounts to roughly 12% of the ship’s crew.

    Asked how human interaction might change in a post-COVID-19 world, Fauci stated that the chances of handshaking completely disappearing aren’t exactly high. 

    “I think people will go back to handshaking, but we should probably be a little bit reserved in how we do that unless it’s in a social situation where it’s necessary,” the immunologist said. “The problem with human nature is that what will happen is that we will get over this. There’ll be new generations. They won’t have a corporate memory of it, and we’ll probably be acting the same way as we act all along.”

    He did go on to say that moving forward, people just need to adopt simple hygiene measures, like washing their hands often and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

    Fauci’s love advice comes the same week that Jonathan David, a 35-year-old Australian national, was sentenced to spend a month behind bars for reportedly breaking lockdown measures to visit his girlfriend.

    Related:

    'Festival Mode' on: Tinder Launches New Feature in India
    ‘Insane Violation’: Grindr, Tinder Leak Sensitive Personal User Data to Third Parties - Research
    Tinder Dating App to Roll Out Panic Button and Safety Check-Ins
    'Tinder Isn't Ready': Jordan Peterson Takes Part in Dolly Parton Challenge as Netizens Go Wild
    ‘You're Probably Not Real’: Model Claims Was Kicked Off Tinder For Being ‘Too Attractive’
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, dating app, Tinder, US, Anthony Fauci
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse