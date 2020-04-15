'Yoga Bunnies’: ‘Insanely’ Realistic Sex Dolls Capable of 'Moving Like Humans' Hit Market

Their newly devised skeletons enable the plastic lovers to not merely look and pose naturally –like humans do – but allow for a wealth of sophisticated sex positions.

The market newbies – futuristic sex dolls with incredibly flexible bodies – are sure to win customers’ favour, supplier Silicone Lovers believes, noting that the new designs were devised as part of a range of breakthrough upgrades.

As suggested by circulating images, one doll is even able to perform complex yoga moves thanks to enhanced limb flexibility.

"The new release flexi skeletons are super flexible and allow for more natural, human-like posing for both modelling/photography and sexual positions”, Silicone Lovers co-founder Louie Love shared with the Daily Star. Love went on to specify how the natural posing has been achieved:

"We’ve had what is known as an EVO skeleton for a while from brands like PIPER which enables dolls to squat but now skeletons are becoming even more evolved with double-jointed arms and legs so that they can squat, stretch and kneel like never before”.

Sex dolls that stand unassisted equipped with new skeletons for 'human movement' https://t.co/MgvcJgAGcW pic.twitter.com/XxihuzVAJI — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 15, 2020

Love boasted that the upgraded joints had turned “a regular love doll” into a “yoga bunny”, also noting that customers typically crave greater flexibility in dolls’ hands so that the dolls can grasp and pose naturally rather than make do with limited articulation.

Everything combined, the silicone heads look “incredibly realistic, it’s insane”, the entrepreneur says.

“I personally think they are already there (indistinguishable) but it's just a personal opinion”, he shared.

"When you're looking at a photograph it's indistinguishable”, he went on, acknowledging, though, that when seeing such upgraded dolls in real life, human instincts come into play, making “you sense something is not quite right”.

Earlier this month, Silicone Lovers announced that it was producing dolls with implanted human hair.

It was also reported that a new range of highly sophisticated sex dolls with AI capabilities is expected to hit the market shelves soon, with sex robot manufacturer RealDoll, which boasts its flagship project Harmony, due to unveil its new smart silicone brainchildren.