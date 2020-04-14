French Scientists: Dermatological Ailments Possibly Sign of Coronavirus Infection

French scientists have warned that COVID-19 may cause dermatological symptoms such as hives, painful red skin and a condition similar to frostbite.

According to the French National Union of Dermatologists - Venereologists (SNDV), the symptoms may be associated with coronavirus infection. The organization says it has seen numerous COVID-19 patients with such conditions, which have showed up in patients with and without respiratory symptoms.

“Analysis of the many cases reported to SNDV shows that these manifestations can be associated [with the novel coronavirus]. We are alerting the public and the medical profession in order to detect these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible,” reads a translated version of the organization’s April 6 news release, the New York Post reported.

The latest development comes after French Director General of Health Jerome Salomon was asked last week if dermatological issues could be symptoms of COVID-19. At the time, he indicated he had no knowledge of such a connection, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Salomon later noted that not everything is known about COVID-19, and scientists are learning new things about the virus every day.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website that fever, cough and shortness of breath are coronavirus symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Other symptoms include “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.” However, the CDC also notes that the list is not “all inclusive.”

“Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you,” the CDC advises.

There is also some evidence anosmia, the loss of sense of smell, and ageusia, a decreased sense of taste, are possible markers of a mild COVID-19 infection. An April 1 report by the New York Times also reveals that a small subset of coronavirus patients have experienced altered mental states or encephalopathy, which is a broad term to describe any disease that affects brain function.