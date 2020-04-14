Russian Sailors Give Tips How to Deal With Self-Isolation Challenges Amid Coronavirus

Sailors on board the legendary Russian barque Kruzenshtern are currently continuing their trans-Atlantic voyage as part of a round-the-world expedition dedicated to the bicentenary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Crew members on board the Russian ship Kruzenshtern have given their thoughts on how to keep bright despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted the governments of many countries to introduce nationwide lockdowns in a bid to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

The ship’s engineer Vladislav Konovalov said that when in quarantine, like in any difficult situation, “a person should always remain human and keep his best traits”.

“For those who remain in self-isolation, the situation may prove even more complicated than for those in the workplace. The focus should be placed on everything that helps dispel concern and brings joy”, Konovalov pointed out, referring to reading “useful” books, playing various games, and doing one's “favourite things”.

He was echoed by senior navigator Pavel Okolokulak, who said that reading is of great help given that “all people have books that they really wanted to read, but failed to do so due to lack of time”.

“Now the time has come to read them”, he added, also urging those who have their dear ones to spend as much time as possible together.

“You can play and cook together as well as stage home performances with your children. It is clear that self-isolation is not what we dreamed about, but since it has happened, we must use this time to the maximum benefit. For example, my daughter is a university student and she is currently studying a [foreign] language all day long”, Okolokulak said.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening willpower when in self-isolation, because, for example, “it’s very hard not to eat when you are in a confined space”.

“The hand itself is constantly reaching for food when at home, where working out is not always easy”, he added.

Сaptain’s mate Sergei Usankov, for his part, stressed that rethinking one’s career could be one of the ways to be in a good mood during self-isolation.

“It is necessary to calculate everything and understand whether it is necessary for you to learn something new. The main thing is to realise the fact that changing routine is not so scary”, Usankov said, referring to his own experience.

He recalled that after he resigned from the Navy, he was unemployed for some time and then worked as a taxi driver and a gardener.

“Finally, I decided to go to the Baltic maritime training devices centre, because I wanted to be closer to the sea. And then they offered me a vacancy so that I could become part of the Kruzenshtern crew”, Usankov said, praising his wife’s support.

“Somehow I’m stuck to this work and I like it here. It’s important not to be afraid, to try and remain open to new opportunities”, he concluded.

Kruzenshtern’s Trans-Atlantic Voyage Underway

The crew members’ remarks come as the Kruzhenshtern barque’s trans-Atlantic journey is underway in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, the barque’s crew earlier announced that the sailing ship would not call at ports in Israel and Morocco due to the outbreak and that the ship plans to enter the Russian port of Novorossiysk later in April.

Named after 19th-century Russian Admiral and explorer Ivan Kruzenshtern, the barque is a 91-year-old four-masted historical vessel that was received as part of reparations from Germany after the Second World War.

She was then re-equipped as a training vessel with a sophisticated engine and has made two round-the-globe voyages as well as a trans-Atlantic expedition in previous years.