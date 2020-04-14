Register
17:04 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Kruzenshtern ship

    Russian Sailors Give Tips How to Deal With Self-Isolation Challenges Amid Coronavirus

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (53)
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/93/1078949349_0:52:3066:1776_1200x675_80_0_0_9b998c86887c1a32b38634d85107e363.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004141078952406-russian-sailors-give-tips-how-to-deal-with-self-isolation-challenges-amid-coronavirus/

    Sailors on board the legendary Russian barque Kruzenshtern are currently continuing their trans-Atlantic voyage as part of a round-the-world expedition dedicated to the bicentenary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

    Crew members on board the Russian ship Kruzenshtern have given their thoughts on how to keep bright despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted the governments of many countries to introduce nationwide lockdowns in a bid to prevent the spread of the outbreak.  

    The ship’s engineer Vladislav Konovalov said that when in quarantine, like in any difficult situation, “a person should always remain human and keep his best traits”.

    “For those who remain in self-isolation, the situation may prove even more complicated than for those in the workplace. The focus should be placed on everything that helps dispel concern and brings joy”, Konovalov pointed out, referring to reading “useful” books, playing various games, and doing one's “favourite things”.

    He was echoed by senior navigator Pavel Okolokulak, who said that reading is of great help given that “all people have books that they really wanted to read, but failed to do so due to lack of time”.

    The Kruzenshtern ship. (File)
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    The Kruzenshtern ship. (File)

    “Now the time has come to read them”, he added, also urging those who have their dear ones to spend as much time as possible together.

    “You can play and cook together as well as stage home performances with your children. It is clear that self-isolation is not what we dreamed about, but since it has happened, we must use this time to the maximum benefit. For example, my daughter is a university student and she is currently studying a [foreign] language all day long”, Okolokulak said.

    He also underscored the importance of strengthening willpower when in self-isolation, because, for example, “it’s very hard not to eat when you are in a confined space”.

    “The hand itself is constantly reaching for food when at home, where working out is not always easy”, he added.

    Сaptain’s mate Sergei Usankov, for his part, stressed that rethinking one’s career could be one of the ways to be in a good mood during self-isolation.

    “It is necessary to calculate everything and understand whether it is necessary for you to learn something new. The main thing is to realise the fact that changing routine is not so scary”, Usankov said, referring to his own experience.

    He recalled that after he resigned from the Navy, he was unemployed for some time and then worked as a taxi driver and a gardener.

    Crew and cadets from the Kruzenshtern ship. File photo
    © Photo : Kaliningrad State Technical University press service
    Crew and cadets from the Kruzenshtern ship. File photo

    “Finally, I decided to go to the Baltic maritime training devices centre, because I wanted to be closer to the sea. And then they offered me a vacancy so that I could become part of the Kruzenshtern crew”, Usankov said, praising his wife’s support.  

    “Somehow I’m stuck to this work and I like it here. It’s important not to be afraid, to try and remain open to new opportunities”, he concluded.

    Kruzenshtern’s Trans-Atlantic Voyage Underway

    The crew members’ remarks come as the Kruzhenshtern barque’s trans-Atlantic journey is underway in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Even so, the barque’s crew earlier announced that the sailing ship would not call at ports in Israel and Morocco due to the outbreak and that the ship plans to enter the Russian port of Novorossiysk later in April.

    Named after 19th-century Russian Admiral and explorer Ivan Kruzenshtern, the barque is a 91-year-old four-masted historical vessel that was received as part of reparations from Germany after the Second World War.

    She was then re-equipped as a training vessel with a sophisticated engine and has made two round-the-globe voyages as well as a trans-Atlantic expedition in previous years.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (53)

    Related:

    Streets of Vienna as Austria Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures - Video
    Finally Food: Hungry Monkeys Pounce on Bananas Amid Indian Lockdown - Video
    Congress Party Invokes Shakespearean Tragedy to Slam PM Modi’s Speech Extending Lockdown
    Trump Says He Will Decide When to Lift Coronavirus Lockdowns, Not State Governors
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, sailors, expedition, Kruzenshtern tall ship, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse