See You Later, Aviator! Man Accidentally Ejects Himself From Rafale Fighter Jet at 500km/h

A 64-year-old man accidentally ejected himself while flying in a Dassault Rafale jet at over 500km/h (320mph) at an altitude of 760 metres (2,500 feet). According to reports, the force of takeoff made the man stand, so he mistakenly grabbed the ejection handle to steady himself. He also failed to securely attach his helmet, losing it mid-air, which worsened the situation.
The man did not plan the flight himself, but employees of his firm arranged it as a surprise birthday gift, bringing him to the Saint-Dizier Airbase.
According to investigators, "his heart was in full tachycardia", ranging from 136 to 142 beats per minute before the incident, and the man was not prepared for the takeoff.
The unfortunate passenger's parachute, however, saved his life, and the man managed to land without sustaining any serious injuries, but was taken to hospital afterward. The pilot also avoided a catastrophe, finishing the flight safely.
All comments
Show new comments (0)